Celebrating Freedom, Key Rat Style

Key Biscayne’s Fourth of July festivities are legendary. The entire community comes out to celebrate in one way or another, enjoying the parade, the Rotary Club barbecue, neighborhood get-togethers and, of course, the fireworks.

The parade has evolved since it was first held in 1959, but it has always included kids on decorated bikes, marching bands, antique cars and patriotic floats sponsored by local businesses and community organizations. The creativity of island residents is on full display, with red, white and blue bunting galore.

The parade committee does a fine job organizing the event. For many years, Jane Yarnell sat at a Chamber of Commerce desk at the Key Biscayne Bank on weekday mornings, accepting paperwork for parade entries on behalf of the committee. Her husband, Ed, was in charge of designing the Fourth of July buttons that were sold as a fundraiser to support the festivities. A drawing was held after the parade, and winners would take home prizes like a new television set or a gift certificate to a restaurant or resort.

In 1985, the button featured a Colonial-era soldier carrying a musket, with the word “Freedom” inscribed underneath. Freedom was a good theme for that year’s event, for that was the year the Residents Artistic Tropical Society came into being.

By way of background, many current and former island residents now proudly call themselves “Key Rats” in celebration of their island roots. But in the early years, the term had a pejorative connotation. The “Key Rats” were thought of as troublemakers, rowdy nonconformists who were likely to cause mischief.

John Felton has always considered himself a Key Rat. In 1985, when John was a student in junior college, he and a few friends (including Mike Cutrera, Steve Austin and Hugo Hernandez) decided that the Key Biscayne Fourth of July parade needed a Key Rat presence.

So, they filled out the paperwork for a Key Rat float. Not surprisingly, the committee rejected their application. Undeterred, the Rats got creative and re-submitted the paperwork under the “Resident Artistic Tropical Society” moniker. Voila! The entry was accepted.

John and his buddies spent the next three weeks hard at work. “We built and decorated the float in what was then the vacant lot across from the Key Biscayne Bank. We built a chickee hut on a trailer with flags and tropical drawings. The camaraderie was special.”

As per tradition, the parade that year kicked off with a flyover by four F-4C Phantom jet fighters. More than 70 floats paraded down Crandon Boulevard, including the Key Rats’ chickee hut, its riders grinning ear-to-ear. When John’s father, John Felton Sr., saw the float pass by, he was so impressed that he jumped aboard to join in the fun.

The judging committee included Assistant Director of the County Parks and Recreation Department Dr. Charles Pezholdt and Dade County Mayor Steve Clark. Key Biscayne Shopping Center’s float was named the “Most Beautiful” with Coral Gables High School Gablettes named runner-up. In the “Most Original” category, Key Biscayne Bank took first place and, low and behold, the Residents Artistic Tropical Society was the runner-up.

“We were so excited to get that trophy,” recalls John. “We carried it around for days.”

The parade ended rather abruptly that year when dark clouds appeared out of the east. Three water spouts sent parade-goers scurrying for cover.

There’s a certain symmetry to be found there. Much as it was an unexpected and dramatic end to the parade, so was it an unexpected victory for the Key Rats and their perseverance.

Despite their reputation in some circles as outcasts, in many ways the Key Rats’ free-spirited approach to life was the very embodiment of Freedom. They knew who they were, persisted in the face of opposition, worked hard to accomplish their goal, and celebrated with a patriotic spirit that ties our community and our country together.

Well done, Key Rats!

