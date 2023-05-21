Celebrating Gordon Read and all those who have served in our country

Last week Gordon Read, Pearl Harbor veteran and longtime Key Biscayne resident, passed at the age of 100. The Reads were one of the pioneering families on Key Biscayne. His wife Beth and his children Jan, Aaron and Tod mourn his loss, as do we all.

In December 2020, I had the opportunity to visit with Mr. Read to learn about his experience serving as a radio operator aboard a minesweeper during the Pearl Harbor attack. Subsequently I wrote up his recollections in a piece for the Islander.

Mr. Read described what it was like to be sitting in a windowless radio room aboard the USS Trever the morning of Dec. 7, 1941. His job entailed decrypting daily orders that were transmitted in Morse code and typing them out in English. Most days the job was fairly routine. But on that morning, the radio signals were uncharacteristically weak, and he realized they were coming from San Diego rather than from the usual station in Hawaii. Then he heard the deep boom of the explosions and felt the ship rock as the Japanese planes began hitting nearby targets.

Fortunately, the Trever did not sustain damage, and the ship was quickly underway sweeping the harbor for mines. A few weeks later, Mr. Read and the rest of the crew found themselves escorting naval convoys to the Solomon Islands and, eventually, patrolling the waters off Guadalcanal.

Gordon and Beth, both originally Midwesterners, visited Key Biscayne on their honeymoon and purchased their home on Glenridge in 1952. They paid $14,500 for the 3/1 Mackle and stayed put over the years while neighboring houses expanded in height and width. The Reads raised three children in that house.

During the 1990s, I lived just down the block from the Reads and would regularly see Gordon riding his bicycle to the grocery store. We always said hello, but I had never known that much about his rich history.

It wasn’t until I sat down with him in 2020 that I heard him talk about Pearl Harbor. It’s one thing to read about historical events, but it’s quite another to hear a first-hand account from someone who was actually there. Listening to Mr. Read describe the smoke and flames that filled the sky that day made me appreciate what privileged lives most of us on the Key enjoy.

The Greatest Generation lived through the uncertainty, shortages, and sacrifices of World War II, often with loved ones serving overseas.

Last week, the federal government declared an official end to the COVID-19 health emergency. I won’t minimize the pain that some families endured, but most of us on the Key rode out the pandemic in relative ease. We may not have been able to attend concerts and in-person gatherings, but we had sunshine and ocean air to sustain us, plus a tremendous support network for seniors and others who needed assistance. Essential workers donned masks and risked their own health and that of their families to keep our hospitals, stores, and emergency services functioning while the rest of us stayed home.

Memorial Day is just around the corner. Many of us will celebrate with a cookout, or perhaps a tennis game or a sail on Biscayne Bay. But let’s also remember the 2,403 men and women who died at Pearl Harbor, along with all the others who gave their lives in the line of duty.

We also extend our gratitude to Mr. Read and all those who have served our country with courage, honor, and sacrifice. Let’s continue to listen to and learn from their stories.

The photo of Mr. Read was made in 2020.

