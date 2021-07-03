My husband asked me if I was going to mention the Surfside condo disaster in this week’s column and I told him I was sure that people were tired of hearing about it. Then, as I walked Darla, my precious 9-pound rescue dog, I heard an interview with a woman who had escaped, but without her cat.

My eyes welled with tears as her voice kept breaking when she recounted the events of that early morning. She had led two neighbors to safety, but the loss of her cat trumped her good deed. She discussed the kindness of strangers, the hugs, the security guard who took her to safety. Yet none of it mattered because she had left her cat.

The interviewer reminded her that she barely had time to get out herself, but the lady was inconsolable. My heart went out to her knowing that no words or actions of anyone could take that desolation away. Now she must live with it.

It’s funny in a negative way how in moments of desperation we focus on what we could have done, not what we did. I remember when an Air Florida flight crashed into the Potomac on take-off and one passenger assisted in the rescue of the few people in the aircraft who survived.

He, however, succumbed to the icy, 20-degree water. The professional rescuers were devastated… this good Samaritan had been lost – who cares how many were saved.

I also attended a funeral mass this past weekend of a lovely woman who died a month before her retirement date. Again, it doesn’t seem fair. The spokesperson for the family discussed her fabulous aunt in glowing prose, then reminded us to hug, kiss and tell our friends and loved ones how much they mean to us. Don’t wait until they’re in hospice. Do it while they’re alive, vibrant and can thank you.

I remind you again, why wait for your memorial or funeral mass to hear how great you are?!? Have the celebration now – while you can still party.

Invite the grandkids, kids, family and friends and let them celebrate with you – you’re worth it. To your guests at the party, remember Winston Churchill’s famous words, “Where there’s a will, I want to be in it” and say something nice!!

About H. Frances Reaves, Esq.

A graduate of University of Miami Law School, Frances spent ten years as a litigator/ lobbyist. She founded Parent Your Parents to assist seniors and their children through the myriad of pitfalls and options of "senior care". If you have any questions or comments contact Frances at hfrancesr@parentyourparents.com