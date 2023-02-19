Creating Paradise Park: It takes a Village

Plans have been in the making for years, but within a few weeks the transformation of the corner lot at Crandon Boulevard and McIntyre into Paradise Park will be complete. The community is surely ready to see the long dormant property, formerly the site of Tony’s Citgo, put to good use.

“We are excited to finally bring this space together,” says Village Recreation Director Todd Hofferberth, beaming. “Paradise Park will be at the heart of the Civic Center. It will serve both as a space for concerts and other events, and also as a quiet place where one can sit on a bench, relax and breathe.”

Overseeing construction is Aaron Franklin-White, project superintendent for Critical Path Construction. His task is to create a park out of the site plans, which he lightheartedly refers to as “the Ten Commandments.”

Aaron, an Atlanta native who spent time in New Orleans working with Habitat for Humanity before heading to Florida, is enthusiastic about his work. “One of the things I enjoy the most about my job is taking an idea and bringing it to life. But I also love the sense of community,” he adds. “It feels good to do things that bring people together, to build something long lasting that the people of Key Biscayne will enjoy.”

Every project has lots of moving pieces and challenges along the way, and this one is no exception. “The biggest issue so far has been with the pavers,” explains Aaron. “The original plans called for a type of paving stone that is no longer available. So we’ve had to do a custom installation, trimming some parts to fit. But we are staying true to the design and working every day to get the project done.”

Todd points to the undergrounding of the utility lines as another challenge. “It took some time to coordinate with the various utility companies, but it was important to get the undergrounding done in keeping with the Village of Key Biscayne’s long-term resiliency project so in a few years we wouldn’t have to dig up the park.”

Paradise Park will feature design elements contributed by several community organizations. The Art in Public Places Board has commissioned artist Jose Bedia to design another colorful “pocket plaza” similar to the ones already installed along Crandon Boulevard. In keeping with the theme of celebrating local wildlife, the Paradise Park plaza will showcase the Magnificent Frigatebird.

The park will also include a history walkway designed by the Key Biscayne Historical Society. The walkway will feature 14 plaques marking significant dates in the island’s history – from the time the Tequesta people inhabited the island, to 1513 when Juan Ponce de León reportedly set foot here, clear up to 1991, when island residents voted to incorporate and the Village of Key Biscayne was born. The dates and subject matter were selected based on the book by Joan Gill Blank, “Key Biscayne: A History of Miami’s Tropical Island and the Cape Florida Lighthouse.”

But Paradise Park isn’t just about the past. “We made a decision to invest in the future with next generation lighting,” says Vice Mayor Frank Caplan. “The goal is to provide lighting that will have a calming ambiance. Essentially, you will be sitting in a warm glow.”

Thanks to the skill of Aaron’s team of professionals, the selfless efforts of the community volunteers, and the dedication of Village staff, the long-awaited Paradise Park is soon to become a reality.

“Watch for the official announcement for the park’s grand opening and ribbon-cutting ceremony,” advises Vice Mayor Caplan. “You won't want to miss it.”

