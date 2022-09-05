Dr. Polo offers official greetings to Islander News readers

It is with great pleasure that I have accepted the opportunity to join your special community through contribution to this wonderful publication.

As you may have read in the last edition of Islander News, Dr. Michael Kelly, your friend and neighbor and my business partner, unfortunately will soon be moving out of state with his family. He has requested that I continue the care of his patients at our practice, Miami Plastic Surgery. He has also asked that I carry on with writing this column.

As have some of you, I have known Dr. Kelly for more than 30 years. We first met when I was a medical student at the University of Miami and he was completing his fellowship training there in plastic surgery. Since that time, I have appreciated him as a teacher, a mentor and a role model, both professionally and personally.

After inviting me to join him in practice nine years ago, he became a partner and a friend as well. Just as I am honored to resume care of his patients at our practice, I will be honored to share my knowledge and experience through this column and offer my insights into your “cosmetic concerns.”.

Dr. Kelly will surely be a difficult act to follow. I will remain inspired to meet the precedent that he has established. As I’m certain that you all do, I wish him and his family all of the best.

So that you may know a little about my qualifications as this column’s author, please allow me to provide some background information.

I am a native Floridian, born and raised in Tampa. I was educated at Tampa’s Jesuit High School, the University of Pennsylvania, and at the University of Miami’s Miller School of Medicine. I completed my plastic surgery training at the University of North Carolina, Chapel Hill. I am certified by the American Board of Plastic Surgery.

I began my professional career in a group private practice in Palm Beach, then soon relocated to Miami, where I owned and operated a solo private practice in South Miami for 12 years. For the past nine years I have been a partner at Miami Plastic Surgery. For more than 20 years, I have been an active medical staff member at Baptist Hospital and South Miami Hospital.

My current practice focus is on facial injectables and aesthetic surgery of the face and neck, breasts and body. My greatest expertise is in breast augmentation and body contouring, including “mommy makeovers,” complex breast implant revision surgery and breast cancer reconstruction.

I have additional interests and substantial research/publication experience related to wound healing, hypertrophic scarring and tissue engineering. I have served in leadership roles for development of the South Miami Hospital Breast Center and the Breast Cancer Care Team at the Miami Cancer Institute.

I have also served in leadership with local and state professional societies advocating for education and patient safety, including as past president of the Miami Society of Plastic Surgeons and current president-elect of the Florida Society of Plastic Surgeons.

I am looking forward to our future sharing of ideas and information related to hot topics in plastic surgery and aesthetic medicine. Please contact me with any questions or subjects that you would like for me to address and I will do my best to get to all of them.

Respectfully,

Max Polo, M.D.

To request an appointment with Dr. Max Polo, email him at mpolo@miamiplasticsurgery.com, call his Patient Coordinator at 305-595-2969, or visit the Miami Plastic Surgery website here.