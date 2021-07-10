Dear Dr. Kelly: A friend mentioned that you do Dynamic Botox. What is that?

Thanks for asking, Dynamic Botox is a topic I am passionate about, so I am happy to explain.

Botox works by relaxing specific facial muscles. Because our skin gets weaker as we age, these underlying muscles create wrinkles in the skin and leave visible lines. By using Botox to relax facial muscles, the skin lines can soften and often go away completely.

As you probably know, many people with varying educational backgrounds inject Botox. They range from physicians to dentists, nurses and PAs. In my experience, the

majority of them learn a pattern of Botox injection and repeat it for every patient they treat. Most of them don’t ask the patient to smile, frown or even lift their eyebrows before doing the treatment. The practitioner just uses their standard pattern of injection on every patient. They don’t consider individual variation in terms of muscle location and strength. They just do the same pattern of injection over and over again.

Human beings are all different. Every time I operate on someone, I am amazed by how much variety there is with regards to the muscles of the face. This variety is seen in both the location and strength of these underlying muscles.

When I do Botox, my goal is to recognize these muscular differences between patients and tailor my treatment to them as an individual. This is what is meant by Dynamic Botox.

First, I will ask the patient to frown down to accentuate the lines between the brow and above the nose. Next, I will ask the patient to elevate their brows so I can see the lines of the forehead. Finally, I ask them to smile so I can see the lines of the crow’s feet. Each time I do this, I mark their skin with a make-up pencil so that I know the exact location of their muscles and where they need to be treated. I then take a photo of those markings for my records. That is followed by the actual Botox injection, which has now been determined by that individual’s anatomy. If they need a touch up later, I can refer to the photo and know exactly where their previous injections were done. This process helps me be even more effective for their subsequent treatments.

Having used this Dynamic approach to Botox over the last year, I am convinced it is an absolutely essential way to inject patients. My results are better and the patients are happier. Touch ups are much less frequent.

Like all aspects of medicine, we are constantly improving our techniques. Our understanding of how to get the best result gets better every year. Gone are the days when you could just inject Botox in the same pattern on every patient. Unfortunately, many practitioners still do Botox that way. In 2021, the best results now occur when we inject Dynamically, based on the individual’s muscle locations and strength.