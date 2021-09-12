Overwhelming, devastating, breathless. These are a few of the adjectives that will describe how you feel on the day you learn that your wife, husband, father, mother, and/or loved one had a stroke, heart attack, crippling fall, or received a diagnosis of Dementia or Parkinsons. Your life changes.

In my case, it happened this week when a long-time friend/client caught COVID from her aide who wasn’t vaccinated. She is 87; the aide is in her 50s.

The aide tested negative within two weeks. Peggy was sent to Mt. Sinai, and, once the fever subsided, she was sent to the isolation wing of her Assisted Living Center. After finally testing negative twice, she was sent to rehabilitation for three weeks and when she was evaluated for re-entry to her facility, I received a phone call. After more than five weeks in different hospitals her cognitive function had declined.

I watched it happen during our weekly Facetime calls and wasn’t surprised, but I was disheartened. For the past two years she had been semi-independent in her one-bedroom apartment. I went to visit once a week. We’d sing. I’d wear the fabulous hats she gave me, and she had a quality of life. Now, because of one person’s belief in their right not to be vaccinated, she is worse off than she was while living in her dilapidated home prior to our meeting.

I’m frustrated, but not angry at the aide. She is devastated because she, like me, loves Peggy. Further, she no longer has a job because Peggy is in a 24-hour care facility.

Another acquaintance is 101 years old. He has cancerous tumors. He wants them gone. He already knows the doctors are going to tell him he is too old to have an operation. His response: “I’d rather die on the table than live this way.” I agree! It is his choice! What’s wrong with saying, I’ve lived a good life and am happy to take that risk. Peggy did not have that opportunity – her fate was in the hands of a trusted employee.

“R E S P E C T”\ (said Aretha) – and our wise, experienced Elders should have it, too. Unless you have cognitive impairment (compos mentis) Elders have the wisdom and experience to decide for themselves once given the information needed to make a decision.