Elders have shown they can survive hurricanes, but our infrastructure needs to be upgraded to prioritize their care

Kaiser Health News and AARP are great at espousing policy, but ask them for “boots on the ground” assistance and they refer you to a government agency. The last article from Kaiser, written by Judith Graham and published in the Miami Herald on Nov. 6 – titled “Rethinking How Seniors Can Survive A Storm” – illuminates how abhorrently Elders are treated in natural disasters by government agencies.

The truth is that natural disasters are simply newsworthy reminders of how our culture forgets and mistreats Elders.

The most laughable quote came from Jeff Johnson, AARP’s Florida director, which read: “All of us are thinking now that communities can’t be age-friendly or dementia-friendly if they’re not disaster-resilient, and everyone who’s been through Ian, I suspect, will be more vigilant going forward because people have been scared straight.”

Whom is he kidding? How will the Elders' treatment after Ian be any different from the treatment in previous natural disasters?

In August of 2017, Hurricane Harvey made landfall northeast of Corpus Christi, TX and traveled north to Houston, as a slow-moving Category 4 hurricane, with wind speeds of 130-145mph. The photos of Elders helplessly caught in facilities and nursing homes were all over the internet. The worst was eight women waiting at La Vita Bella Assisted Living Facility (ALF) to be rescued as the floodwaters rose to their waists or higher. They survived, thanks to their resiliency.

One month later, Hurricane Irma hit near Florida’s Cudjoe Key as a Category 4, ravaged the surrounding area (Miami and Ft. Lauderdale included), went back to sea, and made a second windfall at Ft. Myers as a Category 3 with winds of 115 mph. Thousands of South Florida Elders found themselves trapped in healthcare facilities, affordable housing apartments, and planned retirement communities without access to elevators, air-conditioning, telephones, and for some, lifesaving medical devices.

The worst disaster from Irma was the death of 14 residents at Hollywood Hills Rehabilitation Center, 12 of which were ruled homicides. This 150-bed facility lost power and allowed its residents to die of hypothermia, with their body temperatures reaching 107 to 108 degrees before death. The worst travesty? They were less than 100 yards away from Memorial Regional Hospital.

In the wake of Hurricane Irma, Governor Rick Scott in 2018 signed an executive order requiring any assisted living facility or skilled nursing facility with 50 beds or more to have backup generators and the ability to run air conditioning with generator power for four days.

Florida has more hurricanes than any other state and has the second-largest population of Elders (Maine is first). Yet, we’re “surprised” that they are the majority of deaths in hurricanes. One hundred fourteen people died in Hurricane Ian, two-thirds over 60; 30 over age 80. Where was the response? If these had been children under 12, the numbers would be very different.

Hurricane Ian makes landfall on Florida’s west coast, and we’re finally “scared straight”? What were we after Harvey, Irma and Katrina? In all instances, the majority of deaths were in the 65-and-over population. Treatment for Elders has not changed in Florida – Elders are the majority of deaths in hurricanes.

If we want to treat our Elders better, why do we depend on the government? There are no statistics illustrating their efficiency during national disasters. We need to look to our infrastructure providers. They have the means, technology, and information to devise solutions to assist our Elders and other disenfranchised classes. They know our age, health situation (dialysis and oxygen need electricity), financial capability and the generators' location. Between our fiber, electricity, and phone companies, they can create “teams” trained to save our Elders and others in natural disasters. They will know who, what and where the most vulnerable people live and can plan how best to keep them.

Let’s create a plan, implement it, and ensure no Elder is dumped at a football stadium, where people abuse and steal. (Remember the Superdome during Hurricane Katrina?) Create centers for the vulnerable and Elders… not for the general population.

As the New York Times reported in their recap of Hurricane Ian, “Vulnerable and Trapped: A Look at Those Lost In Hurricane Ian,” on Oct. 21. Many Elders had lived through other hurricanes, and their experience with shelters was negative. They faced abuse, stealing, dirty bathrooms, lack of care, etc. It is no surprise that their home is the preferred place in a hurricane, mainly if they’d survived prior hurricanes in their house.

Still, would we allow children to “shelter in place”? If children without parents needed shelter, would we place them in a stadium with the general population…No! Everyone ages! None of us want to drown in a hurricane; let’s call FP&L and find a solution. No more policy statements… Let’s get it done!

About Frances Reaves, ESQ

A graduate of University of Miami Law School, Reaves spent 10 years as a litigator/ lobbyist. She founded Parent Your Parents to assist seniors and their children through the myriad of pitfalls and options of “senior care.” If you have any questions or comments, contact Reaves at hfrancesr@parentyourparents.com