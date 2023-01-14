Experience history at the Cape Florida Lighthouse Keeper’s Cottage

When John and Margaret Dubose and their five children landed on the southern tip of Key Biscayne on Dec. 13, 1825, they must have brought with them a sense of adventure. John Dubose had been appointed as the first keeper of the Cape Florida Lighthouse and the family took up residence in the four-room Keeper’s Cottage. When they arrived, the cottage had only a dirt floor. Margaret would give birth to two more children while they lived there.

Because it would be several months before the federal government agreed to supply them with a boat, the Dubose family quickly learned to fend for themselves. Though they received some supplies from passing vessels, they obtained much of their food by fishing, hunting and raising a garden.

The original cottage was badly damaged in an 1835 hurricane. It was destroyed completely in an 1836 attack by the Seminole Indians, who were being driven from their homelands in northern Florida. The Dubose family was away at the time, on a rare trip to Key West. It would be 11 years before the lighthouse and cottage were rebuilt.

Though the Dubose family had wanted to return to Cape Florida, they eventually resettled in Texas instead.

Seven more keepers would tend the Cape Florida Lighthouse until it was decommissioned in 1878, replaced by the offshore light at Fowey Rocks.

Today, the lighthouse and a replica of the Keeper’s Cottage are open for visitors. The cottage that exists today was built in 1967 by the state of Florida in connection with the state’s acquisition of the land that would later be named Bill Baggs Cape Florida State Park.

On a recent Sunday morning, visitors from Miami Beach, Brooklyn, Denmark, France and Kazakhstan could be found touring the grounds. Each gave their own reasons for visiting the park – everything from wanting to take a bicycle ride, to searching for some quiet time with nature, to a desire to learn more about history. All of them, however, were glad they stopped at the lighthouse and cottage. As one visitor summed it up, “I had no idea this was such a cool place!”

The Keeper’s Cottage is furnished with antiques and period clothing. Tucked inside is a modest gift shop, managed by Martha Kent and staffed by volunteers. “I like sharing the history of this space,” says Martha. “Visitors react with so much curiosity.”

The Keeper’s Cottage Gift Shop was developed by Theo Long. Martha feels fortunate to have gotten in at the beginning to help develop the idea and eventually manage the shop.

The shop sells a diverse collection of note cards, books, lighthouse-themed artwork, stickers, Seminole and Miccosukee craft items, toys, and other merchandise.

Nancy Levitt Davis, president of Friends of Cape Florida, reports that proceeds from gift shop sales go to the organization and help support park projects. “Most recently we’ve enhanced tools for our volunteer programs and helped fund lighthouse grounds restoration work following a series of high-water storm events.”

The Keeper’s Cottage is open from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Thursdays through Mondays. Additional volunteers are needed to help staff the gift shop. “We rely on volunteers to keep the cottage and gift shop running,” says Martha. “I really look forward to my weekly four-hour shift.”

Two rocking chairs, a gift from the Key Biscayne American Legion Auxiliary and Friends of Cape Florida, were recently placed on the porch of the Keeper’s Cottage as a tribute to former park manager Art Yerian and his wife, Liz. Visitors are welcome to sit in the chairs to take in the beautiful ocean views.

Volunteering at the cottage is a great way to help visitors learn about our island’s history. Shift times are flexible and the unobstructed view of the ocean is spectacular. To find out more, contact the park’s volunteer coordinator, Shane Zigler, at shane.zigler@floridadep.gov.

