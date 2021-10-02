Dear Dr. Kelly:

I want to get filler in my cheeks but I want to look natural afterward. How can I be assured of a natural result? I hate that overdone “Real Housewife” look.

Dr. Kelly: Thanks for your question. I hate that overdone look too. The secret to getting a natural result is simple: Don’t do too much. In the cheeks, the goal should be just to replace the volume that has been lost over time. You want to take a patient back to where they used to be, you don’t want to exceed that point. Unfortunately, I see patients who fall victim to the idea that “if a little is good, more is better.” But that is completely wrong. A better approach is like Goldilocks: “not too little, not too much; you want it to be just right.” And if you are unsure, it is always better to undertreat. Remember, you can always add more volume later, if needed.

The patient pictured here is someone who was having a surgical neck lift. She wanted to add volume to her midface, but she didn’t want fat grafting. So, in place of fat, I restored her cheek volume using a long-acting hyaluronic acid injectable called Voluma. Voluma can last up to two years and is a great product to restore mid-face volume.

The three pictures were taken1) before surgery,2) the day of surgery, and 3) the day afterwards. The drawings on the cheeks outline where the Voluma was injected. On the morning after the injection, she had no bruising and looked completely natural. This was a result achieved with the injection of only a single 1cc syringe of Voluma. Doing more than that would have created an unnatural look.

The restoration of cheek volume that has been lost due to aging is a very important part of facial rejuvenation. When volume is added correctly, and not overdone, the results will look completely natural and no one should be able to tell. Leave the “Real Housewives” to TV!