Family reunion decision a source of tension as husband copes with dementia

“The road to hell is paved with good intentions” is an expression often attributed to the Cistercian Abbot Saint Bernard of Clairvaux (1090 – 1153) , and it has merit. I see it every day. Friends and family who are aware of Tom’s dementia are some of my best examples. My favorite is, “Is Tom any better?” Or, “How’s he doing?”

What can I say? I don’t shirk the question. Usually I say “Physically, he’s great!” Family visits to “Ensure he’s OK.” Well, that’s fine, but who prepares for the visit? Who defines, “OK”? Last week, a family member reprimanded me for not having milk, orange juice and bananas on hand. I was remiss regarding the lack of orange juice, but explained that Tom no longer eats Cheerios, with milk and bananas; ergo, I don’t buy them anymore.

To be fair, this same relative also volunteered to bring Tom back to Miami from the family reunion in August outside of Minneapolis, MN. I am grateful. Tom’s attendance as the oldest cousin is important to the organizers, and I have no interest in attending.

My instinct is to explain to his family that Tom lives minute to minute and won’t remember any of the festivities. But they won’t believe me. Until I watched my Mother and her dementia, I didn’t grasp the complexity of the disease. Now, I watch it unfold with my husband. He has difficulty processing when he’s out of his environment. While his family knows this, they are confident they can overcome it.

I watched my mother go through it. We had a 90th birthday weekend for Dad. Almost all his nieces, nephews, grandchildren and friends attended. She was smiling and happy to see everyone, but by Sunday she was asking her kids to take her home (she was at home). It’s the nature of the disease. We all had a good time, and in the moment, so did Mom, but then it’s over and forgotten, and she wanted her comfort zone back.

Everyone wants Tom to come to the reunion this summer. And I’m expected to be the travel agent. I see it as selfish; they view it as well-intentioned. I get it. I cannot explain the disease. They must experience it for themselves.

Hence, good intentions can pave the road to hell. Or, it can be a teaching tool. As my friend Michael Miller says, “It’s all good.”

About H. Frances Reaves, Esq.

An estate and Medicaid planning attorney, Frances began her legal career as a litigator/lobbyist. After 15 years in Maryland politics, she moved back to Key Biscayne and founded Parent Your Parents, an Elder Advocacy group.

She was inspired by her parents’ struggle with the “Elder Bureaucratic System” and realized help was needed. Should you have any questions or comments, please contact her at hfrancesr@parentyourparents.com or 786-418-3303.

