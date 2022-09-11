Few guarantees when it comes to a large inheritances

In most European countries you cannot disinherit your children or spouse. Most countries have a forced child inheritance law, even if you and your child have been estranged for many years.

Further, if you have children in a European nation, but move to the United States and set up an estate plan per US law and disinherit the European children, they may be still entitled to a portion of the resident-parent’s estate. In some countries, the children receive 50% of the estate – whether it’s one child or five. This type of succession laws are also found in South America, but not Central America.

The United States does not guarantee children an inheritance from their parents. Siblings and parents are also not guaranteed an inheritance from a child or sister/brother. Florida, like most states in the US, does not allow spouses to disinherit each other except by means of a pre- or post-nuptial agreement. Ergo, other than your spouse’s equity share, you can gift your assets to whomever or whatever you wish.

When Patrick Swayze died of pancreatic cancer in 2009, he left his entire estate of $40 million to his wife of 35 years, Lisa Niemi. His mother, sister and brother were left out of the will (the other brother was named co-executor). After 10 years of threatening litigation with Lisa, the family now claims the will was forged and that Lisa orchestrated the entire fraud. Honestly, brothers and sisters claiming they are owed an inheritance from their rich brother?

He had purchased a home for his Mother and given her a monthly stipend, which Lisa continued until her death. Mom did feel she deserved a bigger piece of the pie, but Lisa did not give in. The irony is that Lisa had lived with Patrick much longer than his family – though they claim they were with him constantly in his last 20 months of life. I’m not sure either Patrick or Lisa would agree that was a good thing.

Barron Hilton, the son of Conrad Hilton, the founder of Hilton Hotels, outsmarted himself. Barron amassed a $4.5 billion fortune after taking over the company upon his father’s death. In 2007, he told his family that he was going to leave his entire estate to the Conrad N. Hilton Foundation, which he’d founded in 1944. Why? He was embarrassed by his granddaughters Paris and Nicky. He felt the sex tapes, reality shows and DUIs were an embarrassment to the family name.

Did the kids believe Barron? It doesn’t matter because in 2019, when his will was read, he had kept his 2007 promise – 97% of his estate went to the foundation and the other 3% to his Hilton family members. That meant each “member” received $5.6 million instead of $181 million. Did it matter to Paris and Nicky? Doubtful., Paris is worth $300,000 million (sex tapes pay!) whereas Nicky comes in at a paltry $40 million. When he died Barron's beneficiaries included 8 children, 13 grandchildren and 4 great-grandchildren – all worth at least $5.6 million. Do you think Paris and Nicky are invited to the family reunions?

