Hi Dr. Kelly: Can fillers be used to improve a cleft lip in an adult?

Dr. Kelly. Cleft lip is a congenital deformity that is present at birth in affected infants. The two sides of the lip which normally fuse together during pregnancy, don’t complete that process. Thus, when the baby is born, there is a gap in the upper lip between the left and right sides.

The initial approach should always be surgery. The operation is usually done around 3 months of age, but some surgeons now prefer to do it even earlier. When cleft lip surgery is performed by an experienced surgeon, the results are often excellent. In some cases, the final appearance is so good that it can be difficult to tell that surgery was even done. Injectables such as hyaluronic acid, should never be used to treat an unrepaired cleft lip.

But what about an adult whose cleft lip was repaired as a child and still has a residual deformity? Unfortunately, not every cleft lip repair heals perfectly with a normal contour and a barely noticeable scar.

We use fillers cosmetically to enhance lips and correct asymmetries every day for cosmetic purposes. Why not use them to treat minor defects in someone who has a residual cleft lip deformity?

The answer is that it certainly could be done. If a cleft lip patient has less volume at the cleft itself, or there is asymmetry between one side of the lip relative to the other, fillers could theoretically be used to improve that.

It is important to remember, though, that fillers are temporary. That is both a positive and a negative. Fillers might be a good way to improve the cleft lip patient’s appearance for the short term, but they will eventually dissolve so it would have to be repeated. On the other hand, If the patient didn’t like the look of the filler, they could either wait for them to dissolve, or they can be dissolved immediately with hyaluronidase.

In most cases, surgery performed by an experienced surgeon is a better choice. Surgery can often be done under local anesthesia with minimal risk. It will produce a lasting effect and, in many cases, a small surgical procedure can produce a dramatic improvement.

In the patient below, we originally considered using filler to add volume to his central lip. But the patient really wanted to have a lasting result and instead of using filler, I did a surgical revision under local anesthesia. The surgery went well and he is still healing, but already, he is extremely happy with the result.

Fillers can be a good initial choice to help patients with a residual deformity after a cleft lip repair. But in most cases, revisional surgery remains the best long-term approach.

Dr. Kelly is a board-certified Plastic Surgeon and partner in both Miami Plastic Surgery and MPS MedSpa. He has been in practice over 25 years and has been recognized by his peers both nationally and internationally as one of the best plastic surgeons in the United States. In addition to being an expert on Cosmetic Surgery, his practice encompasses the entire spectrum of non-invasive treatments such as Botox, fillers, CoolSculpting, ultrasound, lasers and radio-frequency.

He also believes in giving back to our community, having served on the Village Council for eight years and volunteering as a coach for our youth sports programs. You can email him questions at mkelly@miamiplasticsurgery.com.