Hi Dr. Kelly:

Some doctors price their Botox treatments by how many units are used, whereas others charge a set fee to treat the entire upper face. Which approach is better?

This is a question I hear pretty frequently, and my answer is “it depends.” Let’s talk about the two different pricing methods.

With the unit approach, the injector will usually charge a set fee, say $10 per unit, to treat the patient. The clinical studies can recommend as many as 60 units to treat the forehead, crows’ feet, and frown lines above the nose. That would be a $600 fee for the patient. However, many patients don’t need 60 units to achieve a nice result, so they may be able to get by with fewer units and a smaller fee. On the other hand, many practices charge more per unit ($11-13), and the fee could be as high as $780.

The alternative approach is a set fee to treat the entire upper face in all patients. In our practice, that fee is $575. My philosophy is that everyone is different, so I will use as many units as needed to achieve a good clinical result. Some patients with small muscles and weak lines need less than 60 units. Patients with deep lines and stronger muscles may need more. In addition, since Botox takes 10 days to work, I know that some patients will need touch ups to treat an asymmetry, or a persistent line. That is just the nature of using a drug that doesn’t work immediately. So, if a touch up is needed, I don’t charge extra for that, I consider it part of the original treatment with the goal to get as good a result as possible. If I charged by units, I would likely charge for additional units needed for the “touch up.”

As always, I caution patients about selecting their injector (or surgeon) based solely on price. As with any transaction, you get what you pay for. I am definitely not the least expensive injector in town, but I feel that my years of surgical experience allow me to do a better job than someone with less experience doing facelifts or eyelid surgery. I have a well developed eye for aesthetics.

Having a single price to achieve a good result in patients, regardless of their individual nuances, has been a successful philosophy and technique for me. I think it works better than charging by the unit.