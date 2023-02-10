For Betty Sime Conroy, football is a family affair

Most fans at sporting events root for the home team. In South Florida, football season means Dolphin fever, and Hard Rock Stadium is packed with fans wearing aqua and orange jerseys.

But Key Biscayne resident Betty Sime Conroy focuses her allegiance differently. She cheers for whichever team her grandson is playing for. Last September, she wore a blue Carolina Panthers jersey emblazoned with the number 22. In late October, she switched to a red San Francisco 49ers jersey with the number 23 after her grandson, running back Christian McCaffrey, was traded.

Christian is the son of Lisa Sime McCaffrey – Betty’s youngest daughter. Lisa grew up on Key Biscayne and attended Key Biscayne Elementary followed by Ransom Everglades School.

It was at Stanford University that Lisa met her husband, Ed McCaffrey. Both were standout athletes – Lisa on the soccer field and Ed in a football uniform – so it is not really a surprise that they would raise a brood of athletes themselves. All four sons – Max, Christian, Dylan and Luke – grew up playing football.

Betty admits that it is not easy watching Christian and his teammates on the field. “It’s tough,” she says. “You just have to hope and pray that none of them get hurt. Fortunately, Christian is agile and he’s good at protecting himself. And I know that he’s doing what he wants to do – he loves the game.”

To say that Christian is good at football is an understatement. Like his father, he played college ball at Stanford. As a sophomore, he was named AP College Football Player of the Year and was a finalist for the Heisman Trophy. In 2017, he was drafted in the first round by the Carolina Panthers – the eighth pick overall.

Though his trade to the 49ers last fall was not totally unexpected, it was sudden. He got a Wednesday night phone call telling him to be on a flight the next day. He arrived in San Francisco on Thursday morning and was handed a detailed playbook.

Fortunately, Christian works hard and is a quick study. In his second appearance with the 49ers, against the Kansas City Chiefs, he achieved the rare touchdown triple crown, – scoring passing, rushing and receiving touchdowns in the same game. Though the San Francisco 49ers didn’t make it to the Super Bowl this year, 49er fans are optimistic that he will help lead the team to the championship game next season.

Christian’s parents make their home in Colorado, where Ed recently completed two seasons as head coach of the Northern Colorado Bears football team. Their son Dylan transferred from Michigan and played quarterback on his dad’s team, and son Max was the team’s offensive coordinator. Younger brother Luke is currently a wide receiver for the Rice University Owls.

The whole family enjoys visiting Key Biscayne whenever they can. Two years ago,Ed planned a long weekend celebration on the Key for Lisa’s 50th Birthday. All four sons and girlfriends attended, and reports are that everyone enjoyed a grand time.

Last summer, Lisa embarked on a new adventure. She and sportscaster Ashley Adamson launched a weekly podcast called “Your Mom.” Their focus is on honest and insightful conversations with mothers of sons who have achieved a high level of success, whether in sports, entertainment or another field.

Lisa points out that we often put athletes and other celebrities on a pedestal without recognizing the families who helped get them there.

“Our podcast celebrates moms, the unsung heroes of the family,” explains Lisa. “We discuss the trials and tribulations, the ups and downs of being mothers. We interview women who have raised successful children. So far, we have discovered that these women love their children unconditionally. Every mom has her own story to tell.”

Now, in addition to cheering on her family’s success on the football field, Betty has something else to cheer for: her daughter’s success as a podcast creator and host.

