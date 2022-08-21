Friends may come and go, but a dog offers us unfettered affirmation

Positive validation makes me feel good. It’s nice to be recognized or told you’ve done a good job, or, in my case, that one of my articles was meaningful to someone. I’m always a little humbled that I’m appreciated and happy to enthusiastically thank whoever made my day.

What do I do on those days when I’m not validated? I go home and see Darla, my adopted dog. When I walk in the door, she is sooooo happy to see me. She immediately stands up on her hind legs, dances around, and licks whatever part of my body she can reach. No matter what my mood was prior to her greeting, I’m in a much better frame of mind after I see her.

I’m lucky that as I age, I have a companion who loves me, doesn’t talk back (though she has a yappy bark when she wants to go out), and accepts me as I am. Do I realize that the ground turkey and chicken I cook for breakfast and dinner might be a factor in why she’s willing to put up with me? I do, and I accept that as a part of the quid pro quo.

Isn’t that the case in every relationship? As we accumulate wisdom and maturity on our road to Elderhood, we learn that there is always give and take, a little like The Byrd’s lyric (taken from Chapter 3 of the Book of Ecclesiastes), “To everything there is a season and a time to every purpose.”

It’s true, and our experience has taught us that relationships have ebb and flows. I had a great college experience but have only one residual friend from those years and we took a break before reuniting. My high school class from Bogota, Colombia reconnected when we were in our 50s and have become close. We have our own WhatsApp email chain and meet up every two or three years. I lived in Baltimore for 17 years and had a plethora of “friends” – very few of whom are still in my life. Yet, those who are still here are entrenched.

We don’t always agree, but we can always agree to disagree.

There are also specific people who parachute into your life to assist for a specific time: a nurse during an illness, a CPA during a financial struggle, an Elder Care attorney in a time of crisis. In the moment, you become close, but once the “season” passes, that person does as well.

And we all have those “well-meaning friends” who catapult themselves in during a vulnerable moment and try to take you over. It’s our experience and wisdom that allow us to choose a “friend” and know them for who they are. At the end of the day, if a friend is no longer a value-add, you’re allowed to move on. That is not so easy when it’s family.

At the end of the day, my advice is this: If you need validation, adopt a dog. No strings attached.

About H. Frances Reaves, Esq.

A graduate of University of Miami Law School, Frances spent ten years as a litigator/ lobbyist. She founded Parent Your Parents to assist seniors and their children through the myriad of pitfalls and options of "senior care".

If you have any questions or comments contact Frances at hfrancesr@parentyourparents.com