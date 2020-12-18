An elderly medicare patient is admitted to the hospital. Eighty percent of the time it’s for dehydration, a urinary tract infection or another non-life threatening issue. The person is transported to the Emergency Room and the battery of tests begins. After non-conclusive tests, they decide to keep the elderly patient for observation.

The elderly patient becomes totally disoriented, which happens 90% of the time in the over 80 crowd. Think about it. Strangers come in at all hours of the day and night, sticking needles in your arm,and taking blood pressure. Sleep is constantly interrupted. Time is indistinguishable. Once again, the patient has no control and, in some cases, becomes combative because they don't want to be there. Medication is given to calm them down — a heavy sedative.

Usually security is in the room to assist. Imagine how it must feel to be held down and given a shot. Next step, an alarm is added in case you get out of bed, like to use the bathroom, so this very loud noise adds to the chaos. Bottom line, you end up laying in bed, woozy, scared and not understanding who you are or where you are.

Then — boom — the diagnosis: a UTI! OK, one day of antibiotics and you can go home! “Not so fast” say the medical providers. You're weak, you need physical therapy, the drugs are not through your body. A myriad of excuses as to why you must go to rehab. Medicare pays for 3 weeks. “Rehab” means you’re going to a skilled nursing facility, a/k/a nursing home, until you’re rehabilitated.

This was my father’s story, except he did not need rehab he just needed to sleep in his own bed. The hospital didn’t care what I thought. I offered to pay for a physical therapist of their choosing to work with dad. No. I stated I was going to discharge him because he wanted out. Their response? If he leaves Against Medical Advice (AMA), Medicare does not pay the bill. None of this would matter except that the longer you stay in a hospital the more the loss of cognitive function. If you’re 21, it comes back almost immediately. If you’re 40, 50 or 60, it takes 7 to 10 days. If you’re over 90, you’re looking at 4 to 6 weeks.

Our elder population, most at risk for infection, is kept in nursing homes where rooms are shared. I tell you this story because the minute a loved one goes into the hospital for observation, you must begin the process of discharging them. The last place our elders should be is in a hospital for “observation.”

About Frances Reaves, ESQ

A graduate of University of Miami Law School, Reaves spent 10 years as a litigator/ lobbyist. She founded Parent Your Parents to assist seniors and their children through the myriad of pitfalls and options of “senior care.” If you have any questions or comments, contact Reaves at hfrancesr@parentyourparents.com