From seven to two, 50 years later island’s gas stations a reflection of changing times

In the 2011 film “Midnight in Paris,” a vacationing American screenwriter, played by Owen Wilson, finds himself transported back in time to the Paris of the 1920s – the Jazz Age. After getting over the shock, he soon realizes he prefers the earlier era to the present. Let’s not give up on 2023 but, looking back, Key Biscayne in the 1970s had its advantages.

With a population of only 4,700 compared to the 15,000 we have today, the community then was tight-knit. It seemed everyone knew each other, and many people didn’t even bother to lock their doors. In those days the only time traffic backed up on Crandon was when the drawbridge opened on Sunday afternoons. There were no 20 minute traffic delays at the entrance to the Village like we often experience today.

With so few cars then, it now seems hard to believe that in the 1970s Key Biscayne was home to seven gas stations. Three were near the Village entrance (Gulf, Shell and Texaco), three were near the present day fire station (Standard, Ancar and Phillips 66), and Hurricane Exxon was located at the southern end of Crandon Boulevard where Ace Hardware is today.

There were no self-service pumps then, and many local teenagers got jobs pumping gas and washing windshields. When business was slow, the attendant would also offer to check the oil and tire pressure. Gas stations then were known as “Service Stations” with the emphasis on service.

Things got busier on the Key in the 1980s after Key Colony was built, bringing almost 5,000 newcomers to our community. But, ironically, as the population grew, the number of gas stations on the island shrank. Today, we’ve got only two stations, both near the Village entrance, Shell and Mobil.

Over the past few decades, the number of gas stations nationwide has steadily declined. Economists point to a number of factors. Demand for gasoline has decreased as cars have become more fuel efficient and hybrid and electric vehicles have hit the market. The prevalence of smartphones with navigational systems means that people today no longer have to stop at service stations to ask for directions. And fewer Americans today smoke cigarettes, the sale of which was once an important source of income for gas stations.

As nostalgic as some of us may be for the days when there was a service station on nearly every corner, having fewer gas stations is probably a good thing. Underground storage tanks have a tendency to leak, causing soil and groundwater contamination. In the 1980s and 90s, most of the deteriorating older steel tanks were replaced by newer double-walled fiberglass tanks, but even those are now aging out and beginning to leak. And cities now are making a concerted effort to become more pedestrian and bicycle friendly.

On Key Biscayne, many households today use golf carts to get around. Many golf carts are electric powered, so people can plug them in at home.

It’s fun to reminisce about standing outside Larry’s Texaco while chatting with friends and swigging a bottle of ice-cold coca cola or orange soda pop while a station attendant checked the air in your tires. But today the sight of Crandon’s beautifully landscaped median, the Village Green, and the Community Center remind us how great Key Biscayne is now. It’s nice to remember the past but we stand in the present.

