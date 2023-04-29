‘Gaia’ artwork provides Key Biscayners a new perspective of planet Earth

The art installation “Gaia,” currently at the Civic Center Oval, is not only beautiful, it also conveys a powerful message that we need to hear now more than ever. Gaia is the brainchild of UK artist Luke Jerram, who used high-resolution NASA imagery to create a 23-foot diameter scale replica of our planet.

In 1972, the crew of Apollo 17 took the iconic photograph known as “Blue Marble” that has captivated the world’s attention. For the first time, it allowed us to view our planet from a new perspective, our fragility and isolation apparent against the vastness of space.

Astronauts who have seen the Earth from space report experiencing a profound sense of awe. They describe a transformative feeling of connection and a renewed sense of responsibility for protecting our only home. In creating Gaia, Jerram sought to replicate that experience for those of us here on Earth.

We recently spoke with Jerram, via Zoom, at his home in Bristol, England. He is affable but focused in his determination to, as he puts it, “keep environmental awareness on the agenda.”

“The art installation illustrates what we have to lose,” he explains. “We are all interconnected, and we need to shift our priorities to protecting the planet. What better place than Key Biscayne, which is facing the reality of sea-level rise, to spread this message.”

Gaia will be on display suspended above the Art in Public Places: Monaco Reflection Pools, at 530 Crandon Blvd., for three days each week (Friday-Sunday) through the weekend of May 7.

During the evening, the sphere is illuminated softly from within. A soundtrack by BAFTA award-winning composer Dan Jones includes recordings of the Apollo astronauts set against classical music, nature sounds, and a collage of voices speaking different languages. The effect is mesmerizing.

Physically, Gaia resembles a giant helium balloon. When deflated, it is packed into a six-foot by six-foot shipping crate for transport. On installation day, the artist’s representative, Benjamin Gravitt, skillfully unwrapped the piece and made sure it was securely tethered to the surrounding palm trees before beginning to inflate it. For a few tense moments, the crew didn’t know whether the tethers had been placed high enough. But no worries – the measurements were correct, and the final installation clears the ground by a foot or so.

Several renditions of Gaia have been displayed in different venues around the world. Ours came to us from Germany, where it was suspended from the ceiling in the Dresden Cathedral. Jerram points out that depending on where Gaia is displayed, the interpretation and meaning shifts. Those who view Gaia in a cathedral will experience it differently than those who view it in a museum or outdoors in a park.

Reaction to the exhibit on Key Biscayne has been overwhelmingly positive. “Breathtaking,” “stunning” and “inspiring” are some of the words viewers have used to describe their experience. Key resident Neydy Gomez observed, “Having Gaia here has a special meaning, because it reminds us how big the planet is, yet how fragile it is, too.”

Jerram’s latest project, “Edible Histories,” celebrates the 650-year history of the city of Bristol. Over the course of the year, five one- to two-meter replicas of famous objects in Bristol’s history will be sculpted in fairtrade chocolate and displayed at museums across the city. In October, ten people will be selected to break the sculptures using oversized ceremonial hammers. The chocolate will then be distributed to members of the public and local food banks.

By bringing Gaia to Key Biscayne, Jerram has given us a tremendous gift. Perhaps his vision will help us come together in our commitment to creating a resilient future.

The Gaia installation is sponsored by the Key Biscayne Community Foundation and the Village of Key Biscayne.

