Hi Dr. Kelly: I have always felt that the bottom of my face was too narrow. I would like to build up my jawline at the back to widen that part of my face. Is there a way to do that without surgery?

That is a great question and one that isn’t often asked. Facial shape is very important to one’s overall appearance. If your cheekbones are strong and the lower face is too narrow, it makes the upper face look disproportionately wide and that can be a harsh look. An important part of my practice is to try to improve the balance between the upper and lower face. By making a face more balanced, I can improve the patient’s appearance. This can be helpful whether that imbalance is due to a congenital problem, or something that has occurred with aging.

If you look at the jawbone (known medically as the mandible), it runs backwards from the chin and then makes an upward turn towards the ear. That portion of the mandible where it turns upward is called the Gonial angle. If the jaw is too narrow at that point, I will usually recommend augmentation of the Gonial angle.

In the past, surgeons would place implants on top of the jaw to widen it in this area, but scarring was an issue and the surgery was difficult for both the surgeon and the patient.

These days, the problem is almost always corrected using a filler like Juvederm or Voluma. These products can be injected in the area overlying the bone and the improvement looks very natural. These fillers will last from 6-18 months depending on the product used. If the patient likes the look, it will then need to be repeated. If at any point, the patient is unhappy with the look, the filler can be dissolved.

A narrow Gonial Angle is an uncommon problem, and most patients won’t need this type of procedure. But in well-selected individuals with a narrow lower face, filler injections can create a beautiful balance and improve their overall facial shape.