Goodbye to Dalip, the Asian bull elephant from Crandon Park Zoo

On Thanksgiving Day, I felt a tremor on the island. Perhaps you felt it, too. It wasn’t an earthquake or the vibrations from a construction site. It was the death of Dalip, the 56-year-old Asian bull elephant who once lived at Crandon Park Zoo.

Dalip was the last surviving mammal at Zoo Miami to have made the move from Crandon. His story struck a chord with many. Born in captivity in southern India in 1966, Dalip and his mate Seetna arrived at Crandon the next year. Miss Miami, wearing her tiara, was on hand to greet them, and the young elephants were instant celebrities. Everyone wanted to see them.

Dalip and Seetna produced but one living calf, born at Crandon in 1981. The baby elephant was originally named “Ganesha” but everyone called him “Spike” and that was the name that stuck. Ron Magill, now the Goodwill Ambassador and Communications Director at Zoo Miami, was there at the birth.

When the Crandon zoo closed, the elephants were transferred to the new zoo in southwest Miami. Dalip lived the rest of his life at Zoo Miami, save for three years he spent at a ranch near Gainesville while the zoo was being repaired after Hurricane Andrew. Seetna never made it back — she died at the ranch during labor, taking her unborn calf with her. Spike now lives in Washington D.C. at the Smithsonian National Zoo, where the herd will soon be joined by two young females.

For the past several months, Dalip had been losing weight and showing other signs of declining health. On Thanksgiving morning, his keepers found him lying down, unable to get up. Their efforts to help Dalip stand were to no avail, and the heartbreaking decision was made to humanely euthanize him. Those who had worked with Dalip for many years lined up to say goodbye.

This past July, Bill Durham and I spent some time with Dalip. The Zoo Miami Foundation had learned of our interest in the Crandon elephants and invited us for a special visit with Dalip and his keepers. We jumped at the opportunity.

We arrived at the zoo early, before opening hours, and were escorted into Dalip’s spacious enclosure. Standing next to Dalip — peering into his eyes and listening to his soft breath — was a profound experience, like a portal into another time and place. He was so large and yet so graceful. His feet were enormous yet he trod on the earth so gently. Though it sounds strange, we sensed a gleam of recognition in his eyes, as if he knew who we were and felt the connection.

Dalip and I had a shared history. We were nearly the same age and arrived on the Key at about the same time. We both spent our growing up years on the island, breathing the same salt air. Not long after the old zoo closed and the elephants moved to the new one, I too left the island, to attend college up north. I now live much of the year in Maryland, just a few miles from Spike.

Like other zoo animals, Dalip was an ambassador for his species. As Ron Magill puts it, in the perfect world we would not need zoos. But most of us will never have the opportunity to see elephants in the wild, and the ambassador animals play an important role in helping us understand and appreciate the importance of protecting the wild places that remain.

I’m grateful to have spent one last sunny morning with Dalip before he left us. In some ways, Dalip’s passing feels like a last goodbye to a place I once knew. For many, Crandon Park Zoo was a beautiful setting where carefree days were spent and magical memories were made. But Zoo Miami offered a much larger habitat where Dalip thrived. At 56, he was believed to have been the oldest Asian bull elephant in the country. He was an iconic figure in Miami’s history, a last remnant of Crandon Park Zoo, who brought joy to many. I will miss him.

