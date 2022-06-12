Here is s great 3-step skin care regimen, but all should first consult with dermatologist

Dear Dr. Kelly:

I don’t have time for an extensive skin care regimen. Can you give me three products that I can use quickly in the morning to help my skin look its best?

Everyone is different so the best advice would happen after you have seen your dermatologist or plastic surgeon. Nonetheless, I share your desire for efficiency so I will give you my top three daily products that are likely to benefit everyone.

First, you should use a daily antioxidant. These Vitamin C-based products help repair the skin from UV damage and also protect the skin going forward. They are serums that you apply to your palm and then rub into your face. You only need a few drops with each application, a little goes a long way. My favorites are CE Ferulic (for dry skin) or Phloretin CF (oily skin) and both are made by SkinCeuticals.

The second product I recommend is a daily moisturizer. Moisturizers actually don’t add moisture to the face, they work as a barrier to prevent water loss by trapping your own moisture in your face. Instead of dry thin skin, you will have plumper healthier looking skin. My favorite is Triple Lipid 224 by SkinCeuticals. It feels soft and is completely clear and non-greasy. My patients love it and I’m sure you will too.

Finally, everyone should use a daily sun block. There is no harsher place for damage from UV rays than South Florida, so it is essential here. My preference is for zinc oxide-based products. Unlike the old ones where you looked like you had white pancake makeup on your face, the newer products are clear. My favorite product is made by Elta MD and called UV Clear SPF 46. It is transparent and no one will tell you that you have it on.

By applying these three products each morning, you can create a skin care routine that takes less than 5 minutes and will heal and protect your face. I know this because I use them myself and I don’t have time to waste!

Just get started and you will notice a big improvement in your skin’s appearance within a few weeks.

About Dr. Kelly

Dr. Kelly is a board-certified Plastic Surgeon and partner in both Miami Plastic Surgery and MPS MedSpa. He has been in practice over 25 years and has been recognized by his peers both nationally and internationally as one of the best plastic surgeons in the United States. In addition to being an expert on Cosmetic Surgery, his practice encompasses the entire spectrum of non-invasive treatments such as Botox, fillers, CoolSculpting, ultrasound, lasers and radio-frequency.

He also believes in giving back to our community, having served on the Village Council for eight years and volunteering as a coach for our youth sports programs. You can email him questions at mkelly@miamiplasticsurgery.com.