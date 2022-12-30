The holidays – Christmas, Chanukah and New Year – raise expectations of fun, frivolity and love. It is a beautiful fantasy, and I held on to that dream for many years.

Eighty percent of the time, I was disappointed. And I was not alone in that feeling.

So what? Does that mean we don’t love the banter, the discussions, and, in my family, some free-for-all fights?

Loved ones know our triggers and often use them against us to elicit a reaction. In my family, yelling over each other was part of the tradition. Once Mom and Dad died, the three children let go of holiday get-togethers. My sister and brother have their own families and have begun their traditions. I, on the other hand, missed what we’d created.

At first, I was hurt because neither my brother nor sister invited me to join in their family festivities. Then I started creating my traditions, and now I’d have it no other way. Until recently, Christmas was spent celebrating at a brunch with all my non-Christian, primarily Jewish, friends. What a relief. I didn’t have to wrap presents, make a meal, or do anything but take a hostess gift. I treasured my invitation. The couple passed on, and now it’s time for me to move on. Maybe it’s time to host an old-fashioned New Year’s Day Open House?

When I do get together with my nieces, nephews and progeny, it’s a purposeful visit. We celebrate that we’re together for the sake of being together. I buy presents because I want to, not because I must. I love watching the little ones grow, observing the curiosity on their faces, and taking them to their first experience of anything. It’s chaos, and I love being a part of it… and leaving when it’s time.

I also love the holidays! I love celebrating Chanukah, Christmas, and participating in Santa’s arrival or the lighting of the Menorah. All are rituals meant to bring communities together, and it works. Everyone laughs, smiles and looks happy. There might be some hypocrisy, but that is preferable to not having everyone together.

Elders are in a unique position this time of the year. Some are alone but not lonely; some are lonely but not alone. Some have families who come to visit. One elder friend loves that her family comes but is more delighted when they leave. She understands it’s “what must be done” at this time of year. Others take their entire family to ski, on a cruise, or on a getaway. Some members like it, and others don’t. I have a girlfriend who isn’t a big skier, but her husband loves it, and she’s found her place with friends and family, and sometimes she skis!

Whatever tradition you have, keep it up – unless it’s time for a new one. There is nothing wrong with change; it brings new opportunities. Talk about change, here comes 2023! Happy New Year!