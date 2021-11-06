The Airport Wheelchair dilemma! I wish there was a better way to transport our Elders to the gates, but for now this is it.

The wheelchair provider at Miami International Airport has no competition. This means they don't have to try, and it shows. When Dad first needed a wheelchair, I used to drop him off at Terminal A, Door #3, walk him in and sit him down in the wheelchair area. I’d make sure his name was in the book with his flight time. Then I would leave.

Big mistake. Basically, wheelchair dependent travelers are at the mercy of strangers. It’s akin to cows in a pen being led to slaughter. OK, I exaggerate . . . but only a little! Too many times, a person is forgotten, and they end up being raced to the gate. Imagine the stress of thinking that you might miss your flight then double that feeling for someone who is dependent on an attendant to get them there safely.

The airport wheelchair workforce is paid minimum wage and expects tips. This means they want to transport as many people as possible in the shortest amount of time and to make maximum money. I remember one scene I created when the wheelchair driver left my father alone to retrieve other passengers from other terminals (not gates) to place them all in one cart! This means Dad is sitting in a chair for 20 to 30 minutes. Luckily, I was with him and that didn’t happen. But had I not been there, he would have been left.

Tips to ensure the best service:

Ensure that you have $5, $10 and $20 bills in your pocket/wallet;

Get a pass from the airline to escort your loved one to his or her gate.

Escort the wheelchair and the attendant to the gate and tip the attendant well. (I do it on length of transport - the more distant the gate, the larger the tip.) Give your family member a $5 bill and tell the attendant that it's for him after he takes the family member to the door of the airplane.

If you’re on a connecting flight, stay with your loved one as he/she is deplaned. If you’re not there, the attendants have a habit of leaving wheelchair passengers in the gate area while they go retrieve more passengers. If you are there, pull out a $5 bill and tell them you have a close connection and request they take you to the next gate now. When you arrive at the gate for your connecting flight, another tip.

Yes, it costs money, but it’s the best way to work within the system and have peace of mind. Remember, this could be you!