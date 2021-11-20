The Boomer generation is living longer and staying relevant. This generation is sandwiched – many have older parents in their late 80s and 90s, and are also dealing with turning 60 or 65 themselves. Many of my contemporaries are still working and have no plans to stop.

The clients I assist are, for the most part, Greatest Generation, Silent Generation or older Boomers. Most have “means,” but are not multi-millionaires. Some have long term care insurance, others have pensions. Some have “enough” money, some have a reverse mortgage on their home. I also recommend Final Expense Policies.

The pre-Boomer generations have lived longer than they expected. I know my father never expected to live to be 94. He had saved enough money to get him through to 80 – which was 10 years older than most of his siblings. Mother was 88 when she died, whereas her father died at 73 and her mother at 82. Luckily for Mom and Dad they had siblings with means to assist. My parents were “middle class,” but they had a lawyer for a daughter who was (and still is) a pit bull when it came to their care. Their son owned a home with a basement apartment, which was perfect for Dad while we decided what to do with Mom. What surprised me is how the Greatest Generation as a group meticulously planned their ‘later years’ in order not to be a “burden” to their children.

Since when is a mother or father a burden? Yes, we have the dysfunctional stereotypes; the alcoholic, the narcissist, the abusive parent, and others we can name. Yet, most parents are simply doing their best. Anyone reading this has had issues with their parents, but then we become adults, have our own children, and we begin to have a deeper understanding of parenthood and its challenges.

I’ve written before about how Mom and I were oil and water. She was 5’2” and I was 5’10”. She was brown haired; I was blonde. I was her eldest and she was strict. We never got along, but once she was diagnosed with dementia I got over any “perceived slight or issues” and became her staunchest defender. It was an honor for me to come to assist them.

Ergo, as a child of an ailing parent, do not dig up all the “childhood baggage.” Do your best to remember that you were a “burden” once. One day, if you live long enough, this could be you. If you perceive your parents or loved one to be a burden, look in the mirror and ask yourself, why? The answer is most likely staring right back at you.