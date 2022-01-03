“It’s the Most Wonderful Time of the Year” is sung by Andy Williams in stores and coffee shops everywhere (Edward Pola and George Wyle wrote the music and lyrics). It’s an annual ritual, along with Mariah Carey’s “All I Want for Christmas” (Walter Afanasieff was her co-writer).

Newspapers carry articles on families and children who need assistance, and toy drives in which Santa appears to distribute wrapped presents. We all smile, donate, and take part in the festivities – even amid a resurgence of COVID. I applaud our culture for taking such good care of our kids.

Yet – and I’m sure you know where I am going now – where are the food drives for our Elders who have been truly isolated for the past two years? How many food drives are there for the grandparents who have raised one or two families and are now left fending for themselves? Does Santa visit nursing homes, or Elders on Medicaid who live independently? I know this population might not want Barbie dolls to be toy trucks, but there are still plenty of ways to assist. Towels, sheets, clothes, and shoes are four of the many everyday items that make life a bit nicer.

There is a non-profit named Meals on Wheels. Through it’s volunteers and employees, it delivers food to in-home Elders who wish to live independently. During the height of the pandemic, it was the only socialization many of these Elders had. There is such a need for this service that the waiting list is huge. Still, my point is that at “this most wonderful time of the year” we’re ignoring a huge population who has added value to our society and is now forgotten.

Key Biscayne has a sister-city in Overtown. When the champion of this cause, our ex-chief of police, resigned, did we no longer want to carry on this tradition? The Key Biscayne Community Fund does an excellent job of taking care of those in need on the Key, and they are equally capable of directing money to other communities. I applaud this group because they know “charity starts at home,” but home is not the only area in need.

Maybe it’s time to adopt two or three nursing homes close by and send our kids to help serve lunch or sing for them. I am a die-hard Elder advocate, and I love the sound of children’s voices. It’s a win-win situation when generations intermingle.

I’ve said this in many previous articles: There is a good chance many of us will simply run out of money and need full time help. All the state and federal governments can do is Medicaid, which means we end up in a nursing home. The Baby Boomers and Gen-Xers can prevent that, but only if they understand what the end game is. Let’s get out and discover! Here’s to 2022 – Living the good life and sharing it!

About H. Frances Reaves, Esq.

A graduate of University of Miami Law School, Frances spent ten years as a litigator/ lobbyist. She founded Parent Your Parents to assist seniors and their children through the myriad of pitfalls and options of "senior care". If you have any questions or comments contact Frances at hfrancesr@parentyourparents.com