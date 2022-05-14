Hi Dr. Kelly: I want to improve my facial appearance, but I am not interested in injectables because the results are only temporary. I would rather go right to surgery as I want a permanent result. What are your thoughts about this?

The idea that Cosmetic Surgery produces “permanent” results is a common misconception. Nothing in life is permanent (except death and taxes). Cosmetic Surgery is no exception. I usually tell patients that surgery can set back the clock of time, but the day after surgery, it immediately starts ticking again. So, the idea that a patient will get a permanent result with surgery is false.

Despite the fact that aging is undefeated, there are a lot of benefits of surgery over injectables. Surgery tends to produce more dramatic results, which are longer lasting and can create great satisfaction for the patient. The downside of surgery however, is that it has greater risks, greater down time, and is much more expensive.

Injectables have risen tremendously in popularity over the last decade and they now represent the most common cosmetic procedures performed by far. The risks, down time, and costs of injectables are much less than surgery. In many cases, the results of facial injectables (especially in younger patients) can rival those of surgery. But again, we are just setting back the clock of time; it keeps on ticking.

Facial injectable results tend to go away faster than surgery and will definitely require repeat visits to maintain the improvement.

At the end of the day, neither surgery nor injectables produce permanent results. The advantage of injectables is that they are a great way for patients to improve their appearance before they are physically, or psychologically, ready for surgery. Injectables also allow them to “try out” a new, rejuvenated look to see if they like the results. If they don’t like the results, the injectables will eventually go away. If Hyaluronic acid fillers were injected, the product can even be dissolved, so the effect is gone immediately. In each of those scenarios, the fact that injectable results are temporary is actually an advantage over surgery.

Once a patient has decided they are ready for a longer lasting result, and are willing to accept the risks and cost; surgery can be a wonderful approach to help them achieve their goals. As always, every person is different and our approach, whether surgery or injectables, needs to be individualized for each patient.