Instead of waiting to fall victim to dementia, stay active and live your best life

Dementia is dead! Or, it should be!

I am so tired of all these tips on how to avoid dementia. The number of American elders diagnosed with dementia is 10% of the over-65 population. One third of the 10% do not show signs of dementia until after the age of 85. If you read any articles about elders, you would think we all have or will have dementia. Enough! Let’s live life! Let’s thrive!

Do not buy into the mistaken belief held by many about those of us over age 65 being old and unable to “do things like we used to.” In fact, that’s the good news. Think about it. Of all the decisions you’ve made in your life, which ones turned out better for you – those you made in your 20s or your 40s? Those you made in your 40s or your 60s?

Maturity brings confidence, wisdom and better decision-making. Why is that? Because we’ve had more life experiences! This raises the question: Why, when we reach “old age,” are so many of us willing to settle for mere survival? Why do we accept that dementia is a foregone conclusion? STOP!

As we add years, our wisdom becomes a stabilizing force. During our lives, we experience failures, losses and heartbreaks. And we grow from each one. Therefore, when a negative event occurs (hurricane, tornado, sickness), we can draw on our wisdom to search for a solution without panicking. A young mother rushes to help her first child when he or she falls. By the third child, she turns to the kid who fell and yells, “Watch where you’re going!” That is wisdom at work.

Yes, the studies are correct: As we grow older, the memory tends to become (a bit) more sluggish. We have memory lapses on easy words or ideas;, And multi-tasking is more difficult. As Dr. Marc E. Agronin writes in The End of Old Age: Living a Longer, More Purposeful Life, these studies don’t consider all the positives associated with growing older. For example:

– We are more complex, which allows us to pull resources from a myriad of areas.

– We are slower, but who said that slower equals worse? Usually, taking one’s time on a project means covering all the bases, which gives us a deeper understanding of the task at hand.

– We have age-developed strengths, such as wisdom and creativity, which we’re much more willing to deploy to find a solution.

– We know how to compensate. Maybe we find it harder to multiply or divide in our head, but we always have our iPhones ready to help.

All this is to say, we are not “over the hill.” In fact, it is our wisdom and creativity that allow us to seek out new opportunities. There is nothing wrong with reinventing yourself at the age of 60, 70, 80, or 90! I do it with every article I write. Get out of your comfort zone, try new things, exercise and have friends. That is the prescription for good health – at any age!

About Frances Reaves, ESQ

A graduate of University of Miami Law School, Reaves spent 10 years as a litigator/ lobbyist. She founded Parent Your Parents to assist seniors and their children through the myriad of pitfalls and options of “senior care.”

If you have any questions or comments, contact Reaves at hfrancesr@parentyourparents.com

