It’s a story as old as time: People have sex, no matter the age

🎶It started long ago in the Garden of Eden

When Adam said to Eve, baby, you're for me

So come on baby let's start today, come on baby let's play

The game of love, love, la la la la la love🎶

Wayne Fontana & The Mindbenders, 1965

The only thing that has changed from the days of Adam and Eve is that today Eve denies she tempted Adam with the apple. She holds firm that he had the option to say no. Oh, and we’ve moved on from fig leaves.

Why is it that no one thinks Mom, Dad, grandparents or anyone over 70 has sex? As I often preach, we are the Boomer generation and that is a myth. Not only do we have sex, we have lots of sex. And, if we like sex (not everyone does) we have the wisdom and experience to be mindful lovers.

A 2007 New England Journal of Medicine study done by Dr. Stacy Tessler Lindau, a professor of obstetrics-gynecology and geriatrics at the University of Chicago, surveyed more than 3,000 older adults, single and partnered, about sex. The findings:

– 57-64 years: 73% had had sex at least once in the past year

– 65-74 years: 53% had sex at least once in the past year

– 75-85 years: 26% had sex at least once in the past year

Dr. Lindau noted that a major determinant of sexual activity is whether one has a partner. Interestingly, within that 26%, of the 75-85 group, more than half of that group had sex at least two or three times a month. And, one quarter of that group was doing it once a week!

Maggie Jones, a contributing writer for the New York Times Magazine, who also teaches writing at the University of Pittsburgh, wrote an article, “The Joys (and Challenges) of Sex After 70.” She interviewed married couples, therapists, widows, widowers, porn stars and porn directors who direct movies to assist Elders with their sex lives. She reminds us that Boomers “who grew up during the sexual revolution of the 1960s and 1970s” are predicted to “demand more conversation and policies related to their sex lives.”

Jones also points out that as our world gets smaller, “we tend to have more time and inclination to savor the parts of our lives that are emotionally meaningful, which can include sex.” There is no need for an erection to have sex; there can be “touching, kissing, erotic massage, oral sex and sex toys.”

Peggy J. Kleinplatz, a sex researcher and professor of medicine at the University of Ottawa, and her co-author, A. Dana Ménard, published a book in 2020 called: “Magnificent Sex: Lessons From Extraordinary Lovers.” Forty percent of the participants were between the ages of 60-80. The secret to better sex as you age is a commitment of energy, effort, and courage in which you become more vulnerable and develop a willingness to…”show yourself naked, literally and metaphorically.”

Is this hard, yes, but if it’s what you want, what is stopping you? Boomers have never been tied to societal norms, and if you lived within them for the “sake of your family” now is the time to put on the leather outfit, pick up a whip, or go on a singles cruise – whatever makes you feel sexy!

Sex is good for you! Remember one thing when it comes to sex, “Use it or lose it.” Here are the benefits to “using it”:

– it keeps the immune system strong

– it improves cognitive function

– it improves sleep

– it eases stress

– it improves cardiovascular health in women

– it lowers the odds of prostate cancer

– it’s considered exercise (but don’t give up the treadmill)

– it lowers the risk of heart attacks because it keeps estrogen and testosterone levels in balance

– it cultivates emotional intimacy

– it boosts the libido

– it improves women’s bladder control (you’re using the muscles)

And you feel good! Orgasms release oxytocin, which induces calm and helps you sleep.

There is one itsy-bitsy caveat: You must stay fit. All the research discusses how important it is to keep your heart and mind working through exercise. This does not mean running 10Ks, but it does mean walking two or three miles a day four or five times a week. One thought – do it with your partner or a wannabe partner. How I see it, walking, sweat, sex… There’s much to be said about taking a bite of the apple!

About H. Frances Reaves, Esq.

An estate and Medicaid planning attorney, Frances began her legal career as a litigator/lobbyist. After 15 years in Maryland politics, she moved back to Key Biscayne and founded Parent Your Parents, an Elder Advocacy group.

She was inspired by her parents’ struggle with the “Elder Bureaucratic System” and realized help was needed. Should you have any questions or comments, please contact her at hfrancesr@parentyourparents.com or 786-418-3303.

To read Frances Reaves' last column, click here.