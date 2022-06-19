I’m speeding through the countryside of Sweden on an express train, headed to my high school reunion. We decided not to go to Bogota, Colombia (where the high school is); instead, one of our classmates has a farm outside of Gutenberg and we’re gathering there. A fabulous example of why we need to live every day, and I urge you to do it.

Another great example of wisdom so often illustrated by Elders, is Pepe the Parrot’s alter ego apologizing to the Key Biscayne Community Foundation AND donating $10,000. Everyone is allowed to make mistakes (even Elders) and there is no shame in using the words “I’m sorry” and expressing remorse. The contribution is also a welcome gesture.

I, like most of us, have regrets. I think back to when I moved Mom and Dad from Texas to Georgia, for example. Was it fair of me to uproot them to make it easier for my brother and me? I still haven’t answered that question and I know Dad would say, “Of course it was; we never wanted to be a burden.” Yet, Mom and Dad weren’t a burden. It was an honor to assist them in their Elder years (which happened when Mom was in her eighties and Dad in his nineties). What I know is that when they passed away, within four months of each other, Dad knew we had done our best. He was grateful, he loved us, and we loved and cherished them. What else matters?

It is easy to burn bridges. It’s much more difficult to build and maintain them – hello Rickenbacker Causeway. As Boomer Elders, with wisdom and experience, it is to our benefit to lead by example. I work with a plethora of families who have issues amongst themselves, almost always over money. I have cousins who fought over minimal family assets, and when the youngest died of complications exacerbated by COVID, my brother called the estranged side to inform them, and he was told this man was dead to them. Wow!That bridge was bombed! Over money!

This is the mantra I use with family and friends: “If they die tomorrow, will I wish I’d reached out to mend a wrong?” Remember, the living must exist with the consequences of their actions. If you extend an olive branch and it’s rebuffed, rest easy. You can only control your actions. These words are easy to write, hard to practice. As a “new” Elder I realize maturity helps, and in my case a glass of wine during a difficult talk can ease the conversation. To date, each time I made the effort, it enhanced the relationship. Whatever way works for you, right those wrongs. The more inclusive we are, the stronger we are.

My train is coming to a stop, and I’ll begin acting like a highschooler all over again –this time with wisdom and experience. Or not – it is high school!