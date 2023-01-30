It’s time for elders to fight back against abuse endured on a regular basis

We bandy about the term “elder abuse,” but do we really understand it? Has it sunk into our population that this is a real issue affecting millions of people? It happens every day – in both wealthy and disenfranchised communities.

An anxious lady called my office and explained that her estranged brother was stealing from their mother, and the mother allowed it. He has several lines of credit against his mother’s house, and she willingly signed them at his behest. He’s also a co-signer on her bank accounts.

After reviewing the options and law, I suggested that the best solution was to accuse her brother of elder abuse and file for guardianship of her mother. That would entail hiring an attorney and paying the legal fees. She was livid, asking: “There is no group that helps people like my mother?”

Yes, I said, there is the Department of Children and Family Services (DCF), but if they interview your mother and she says he isn’t stealing, they’re not going to take it further. All of this could have been avoided had they created an estate plan when her mother became a widow. When there is a Durable Power of Attorney (DPOA), you have power; now, her mom is cognitively impaired and cannot sign a DPOA.

Then there are the medical abuses. One 91-year-old lady with cognitive impairment has daily infusions of antibiotics for an ongoing wound infection. She has Medicare and supplemental insurance. The pharmacy supplying the drugs called and asked to speak with the woman. Her daughter, who is her DPOA, stated that she spoke for her mother. The daughter was told her mother owed over $1,000 in co-pays. She asked if they had presented the bills to the supplemental insurance company. Yes, they answered.

Based on this conversation, the daughter believed the insurance company had paid 80 percent because Medicare didn’t cover infusion antibiotics. After two hours on the phone with the pharmacy, Medicare and the supplemental insurance company, she discovered that Medicare DOES cover her mother’s in-home infusion therapy. The bill had not been presented to the supplemental insurance company. Had the daughter not been home to take this call, her mother would have paid the bill. These companies know that elders are a bit intimidated if they owe money to a medical provider, and they pay. It’s an industry in itself – and it’s elder abuse.

Lastly, we have elder abuse perpetrated on the sidewalks of Key Biscayne daily; I experience it and see it constantly. Recently, four of us were walking to dinner at 6 p.m. I was the group's baby; the other walkers were over 80. We were attacked by three motorized vehicles dodging through our group on the sidewalk. They came from behind, and until the assault, we had no idea they were there. Each vehicle carried two passengers, and the last one slowed down only because the bus stop was in its way. None of these vehicles had lights, and the teenage driver blamed us when confronted.

None of us had bodily injury, but the legal definition of criminal assault is “the wrong act of causing someone to reasonably fear imminent harm.” We each had that moment. Assault is a criminal act. So is the abuse of elders.

These are some of “abuses” that elders constantly face. Why? Lack of respect. The son, the pharmacy rep, and these kids know that elders don’t fight back. Isn’t it time we did?

About Frances Reaves, ESQ

A graduate of University of Miami Law School, Reaves spent 10 years as a litigator/ lobbyist. She founded Parent Your Parents to assist seniors and their children through the myriad of pitfalls and options of “senior care.”

If you have any questions or comments, contact Reaves at hfrancesr@parentyourparents.com

