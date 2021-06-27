Hi Dr. Kelly: I have a bump on my forehead and my primary care physician said it is a sebaceous cyst. He recommended I have it removed. What do you think?

Dr. Kelly. Great question. Sebaceous cysts are very common. They are caused when the duct of a sweat gland located under the skin gets blocked. These sebaceous glands normally secret an oil which helps keep our skin moist.

The opening to the skin can be blocked due to trauma or inflammation (such as acne). Sometimes, the oil itself gets hard and blocks the duct. Once this opening to the skin is blocked, the oil backs up in the sebaceous gland and it grows in size creating a cyst. Patients will usually ask their doctor about this problem when it becomes a visible bump. They commonly occur on the face, scalp, neck and back.

The treatment of a sebaceous cyst usually depends on how much it bothers the patient. If it is small and not visible, I usually recommend leaving them alone. Once they grow big enough to become a cosmetic problem, I will usually recommend that the cyst be excised. This means making an incision under local anesthesia and removing the entire cyst.

While the procedure will leave a scar, the scar is usually much less noticeable than the cyst. It is possible to just drain the cyst through a smaller incision, which will make the bump go away, but since the cyst wasn’t removed, it may come back.

Occasionally, these cysts can become infected. I have seen significant infections that required IV antibiotics and even hospitalization due to an infected sebaceous cyst. In cases of infection, I would usually just drain the cyst to help resolve the infection. A few months after the infection is over, there will still be a residual cyst present that I would go back and remove surgically.

The bottom line is that sebaceous cysts, while common, can be a cosmetic and sometimes even a medical problem. In most cases, the best choice is to have a plastic surgeon remove it surgically. It sounds like your primary care doctor is giving you good advice!

About Dr. Kelly

Dr. Kelly is a board-certified Plastic Surgeon and partner in both Miami Plastic Surgery and MPS MedSpa. He has been in practice over 25 years and has been recognized by his peers both nationally and internationally as one of the best plastic surgeons in the United States. In addition to being an expert on Cosmetic Surgery, his practice encompasses the entire spectrum of non-invasive treatments such as Botox, fillers, CoolSculpting, ultrasound, lasers and radio-frequency.

He also believes in giving back to our community, having served on the Village Council for eight years and volunteering as a coach for our youth sports programs. You can email him questions at mkelly@miamiplasticsurgery.com.