Keep moving forward and stay focused on living as you deal with elderly

Why is it that dementia and caregiving take front and center when we discuss the elderly?

As I stated in an earlier column, only 10 percent of elders have dementia and it’s more common after the age of 80. Each time I peruse what’s new in the elder non-fiction section of a bookstore, 80 percent of the books are about dementia/caregiving, the other 20 percent are how to die, death doulas, hospice, and death with dignity.

Who knows how to die? How does being a “death doula” or hospice worker make you an expert in dying? Perhaps, there’s an expertise in creating a pain-free and calm death, but that usually incorporates the administration of drugs that allow you to die in your sleep. I was with Mom at the end of her life. Her little eyes were jumping around; she looked scared. I’m confident it was because she couldn’t communicate with words. I sang our favorite songs to her, held her hand, put lotion on her, brushed her hair and kept up a running conversation (a trait I inherited from her), but that did not teach me how to die. More importantly, I am more interested in how to live.

Anyone who reads my column knows that “moving forward” is my mantra, even in the worst of times. I live with a husband who has dementia (he’s over 80) and I do not let his needs surpass mine. Being a good caretaker is like being a good mother. If you have a life of your own, it is much easier to not get caught up in the “small stuff” where kids and loved ones test your patience. In my experience, there are people who take great pleasure in being “the caretaker.” There are others who constantly complain about how hard it is and will speak in detail of all they do for their loved one. I call them martyrs.

I have a very good friend who tried keeping his needy father in his home. Dad became too disruptive, and their relationship became a hardship. He placed him in a facility, where his Dad could make friends and the son could go visit. When his Dad died, there were no regrets. The love and affection had returned, and Dad died leaving a wonderful son.

There is no need for anyone to feel compelled to take care of a loved one simply because peers might think ill of us if we place them in a “home.”

We have choices!

Mom and Dad were both in Assisted Living, which allowed me to honor them and love them without feeling that I couldn’t have my own life. It will be the same with me and my husband.

Again, our generation must change the culture! Live your life, your way -- it is your right!

About H. Frances Reaves, Esq.

An estate and Medicaid planning attorney, Frances began her legal career as a litigator/lobbyist. After 15 years in Maryland politics, she moved back to Key Biscayne and founded Parent Your Parents, an Elder Advocacy group. She was inspired by her parents’ struggle with the “Elder Bureaucratic System” and realized help was needed. Should you have any questions or comments, please contact her at hfrancesr@parentyourparents.com or 786-418-3303.

