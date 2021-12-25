To my Dear Readers and Patients:

I trust you all had a nice Thanksgiving and are looking forward to the upcoming Holiday season and New Year. I too am looking forward to the end of the year as I will be embarking on a new stage of my career.

As of January 1, 2022, my practice will be limited to injectables such as Botox and Fillers. I will no longer be doing surgical procedures.

Given the above, the focus of this column will change. Going forward, I will be writing exclusively about non-surgical cosmetic treatments. I look forward to hearing your questions about all of the amazing things that are happening in this area.

I have heard from many patients who already know about my new focus. Many have expressed how sad they are that I won’t be able to do their surgery. I truly appreciate their confidence in me and I am sorry to disappoint them.

But it is the right time for me personally to make this transition. As you might imagine, surgery is a responsibility that I don’t take lightly and after 30 years, there are many other items on my bucket list that I want to explore. Doing only injectables offers me flexibility to pursue those other goals without a 4-month backlog of surgical cases to perform. I am fortunate that my health is excellent and want to reassure any of you who might be concerned that this decision was prompted by some new health issue. Please be reassured, I am fortunate to be healthy and feel great.

I am excited about this next phase of my career. Injectables offer me the ability to improve one’s facial appearance without surgery. We have dramatically improved our results with these products in the last few years. It is an exciting time. As a plastic surgeon who is only doing injectables, I think I will be able to provide a level of expertise that others without my experience and training will be hard pressed to match.

I will continue to be a part of Miami Plastic Surgery and will work five days per week. My practice will now be located at the Coral Gables office at 221 Aragon on Monday and Thursday. I will be at the South Miami office at 1230 South Dixie Highway on Tuesday, Wednesday and Friday.

Please don’t hesitate to contact me with any questions. I would be honored to care for you for many years to come.

All the Best,

Michael E. Kelly, MD