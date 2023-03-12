Key Biscayne’s survey markers are like 170-year-old time capsules

In the spring of 1972, construction of the new golf course at Crandon Park was well underway. The fairways were being graded, and the greens were being smoothed and contoured. Seeding would have to wait until a new water line could be connected.

One day, workers trimming back dense foliage were astonished to find what appeared at first to be an old gravestone protruding from the mud. After a fair amount of digging, they uncovered a three-foot granite obelisk, with “1855” engraved on one face and “A.D. Bache” on another. It turned out to be the northern baseline marker used in the United States’ earliest full survey of the South Florida coast.

In 1988, a second marker bearing the same inscriptions was found offshore from the Cape Florida Lighthouse. Professional surveyor T.L. Riggs located it, under 12 feet of water, buried in the sand. Over 100 years of tidal action and storms had eroded much of the land near the lighthouse, ironically leaving the 850-pound coastal survey marker submerged. The U.S. Air Force 301st Aerospace Rescue and Recovery Squadron salvaged the marker using a Sikorsky helicopter and returned it to high ground. The baseline marker can be seen today near the Lighthouse Keeper’s Cottage.

Alexander Dallas Bache, a scientist and educator born into a prominent Philadelphia family, served as the second superintendent of the United States Coast Survey. Congress had authorized the coastal survey in 1807, at the request of President Thomas Jefferson, in an effort to address the dangers posed by unreliable navigational charts.

The survey got off to a slow start, but Bache, who had graduated from West Point Military Academy first in his class, brought to the task scientific rigor, discipline, and an unrelenting curiosity. He pioneered new mapping techniques and divided the coast into quadrants, assigning field parties to work simultaneously to speed up the process.

The U.S. Coast Survey was our nation’s first civilian scientific agency and is now a part of the National Oceanographic and Atmospheric Administration.

Bache arrived on Key Biscayne in 1855 to personally oversee the exacting process of measuring the length of the baseline across our island that would be used to map much of the South Florida coast. Surveying was done through triangulation, a process that involves using the known distance between two points and the measurement of angles to calculate the distance to a third point. Bache developed and pioneered many of the techniques that were used.

The 3.6 mile distance between Key Biscayne’s southern and northern baseline markers was measured by hand using a ten-foot metal pole. One can only begin to imagine how arduous that task must have been. Much of the island was then covered in mangrove and mosquito-infested dense vegetation.

At least two other mile markers used in the original survey have been found on the Key. One marker is located in Crandon Gardens, the site of the former Crandon Park Zoo. The other is near a nature path in Bill Baggs Cape Florida State Park. Each marker consists of a 12-inch square block, 8 inches high, set atop a two-foot square concrete base. Inset into the top of each marker is a ¾ inch round copper plug, marked with an X.

Have you seen any of these markers? They are like time capsules, showing us the extensive efforts of those who came to our island 170 years ago to understand and map our coast. The next time you consult a nautical or street map, or pull out a GPS device, remember the efforts of A.D. Bache and his cadre of dedicated surveyors who made it all possible.

