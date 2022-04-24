This past week, at my husband’s request, we flew to Baltimore for a ceremony honoring Congresswoman Helen Bentley and her tireless work for the Port of Baltimore.

Publicly, I stated that I was doing it for Tom. Subconsciously, I knew I was nervous no one would remember either of us and we’d be viewed as has-beens. Wow, was I wrong! It was a great event. There were many old friends, all of whom were delighted to see us, as we were them. We were singled out by many, and we left feeling fabulous!

The weekend before, I went to my first concert, all by myself, at the Adrienne Arsht Center. It was a Queen Tribute band, and I love Queen’s music. The whole day I was a bit nervous about this new adventure, but I got in the car and drove. I had so much fun!!

Queen fans have at least one thing in common: Queen, and everyone had a Queen story. The only people I knew who had tickets had the four seats next to me in the sixth-row orchestra; and in the fifth-row orchestra sat Steve Williamson, our Village Manager, and his girlfriend!

Terrified and terrific are words that start the same way, yet it’s our action that begets the outcome. Terrified is a little strong to describe how I felt prior to embarking on my new solo journey to a Queen concert. But terrific is certainly how I felt when leaving both the Bentley ceremony and the Queen concert. I realized it was time to take my own advice: I am a boomer, I embrace life and I must move forward!

At both events there was a mix of GenZ (20s) to Boomers. At the Bentley affair, it was the new “wanna-be” politicians, those running for state office and us, the Elder Boomers – with the wisdom and experience to know who would make it and who wouldn’t. Even Maryland’s Governor (a GenXer) paid tribute to the Boomers who had attended. Congresswoman Bentley was the Greatest Generation and had died five years prior. Many of the same people had been at her memorial service.

At the Queen concert, the same multi-generational cohorts shared the love of great music. If we weren’t standing and dancing, we were butt-hopping in our seats. (That was in deference to the Elders behind us.) The entire audience knew the words and sang along when prompted. At the end of the concert, no one was sitting! It took me two hours to come down from the high.

I urge you not to sit and watch the world go by. Our generation is living into our 90s, if not longer. Let’s make those memories now. I just booked my solo trip to Sweden and Italy. I am a little nervous, but experience tells me I’m going to have a terrific time!

About Frances Reaves, ESQ

A graduate of University of Miami Law School, Reaves spent 10 years as a litigator/ lobbyist. She founded Parent Your Parents to assist seniors and their children through the myriad of pitfalls and options of “senior care.” If you have any questions or comments, contact Reaves at hfrancesr@parentyourparents.com