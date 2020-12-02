Let me start off by saying thank you. Last month’s column titled “Could Covid-19 be a good thing?” was read by more than 3,000 people online and I’m sure even more via the paper itself. These are most definitely strange times and having positive perspectives available can make a significant difference in our day to day.

As hard as the world has been hit by Coronavirus, it’s not the most deadly killer we face. The frenzy that has been created around it is certainly a cause for concern. But we have even larger demons knocking on our doorstep, which many have chosen to turn a blind eye to.

Let me give you some facts to set the tone. The CDC states that influenza (aka, the flu) killed 62,000 people in the United States in 2019; the World Health Organization estimated between 99,000-200,000 worldwide.

The most recent World Drug Report, for 2017, states 585,000 people died due to opioids that year. Opioids account for the majority of drug-related deaths.

And last, but certainly not least, the WHO estimates that 800,000 people die each year due to suicide. The projection for 2020 estimates that number will grow to 1.5 million.

These are our silent killers. Not another country’s problem, not “their” problem, but our problem!

I was astonished when reading some of the statistics I came across in my research. How have these killers not halted global economies or caused massive shutdowns? How have they flown under the radar for so long without proper recognition or causing a monumental movement?

We tend to pay no mind to things that don’t affect us directly. But when does that mentality cause more harm than good? Our eyes are opening with COVID-19, and we can clearly see our connection to each other in so many ways. Our experience is the exact same as our brothers and sisters overseas, people with different customs and languages, even different color and culture.

A silent killer doesn’t care what you look like, what you made last year, who you pray to, or how your children are educated. Your immune system is just as vulnerable, your possible addiction is just as hungry, and your mental state just as fragile. If you take a moment and listen closely in silence you can hear the tender flutter of your own heartbeat, your persistent breath for fresh air, and the steady hum that is the promise of your future. Isn’t that the gift you wish for your family and friends? It’s more than possible, yet it’s not a given.

These silent killers aren’t distant or intangible. They often live right under our nose, slithering ever so softly to ensure they’re not detected. Your close friend, a co-worker, or even someone living under your own roof. No-one is exempt. But being aware and prepared is half the battle. We’re in a time of radical change and rebirth. There’s no better opportunity to take into account our priorities and reorganize our way of life.

Be aware of those around you who may need a helping hand. Pay attention to the neighbor that you rarely speak with, or the professor who’s looking a little down. Make sure you and your family are taking the best possible care of themselves inside and out.

Give yourself a mental health checkup. Our fast-paced lives can make us forget to be certain we are at peace with who we are, that we’re on track with where we want to go, and that we steer clear of toxic people/situations that may veer us off course.

Stay safe, stay aware, but most importantly stay hopeful. Hope will heal the world, silent killers beware!

About Morgan Duzoglou-Mariotti, CPC

Morgan is a published author and certified professional life coach, giving courses and seminars in schools and universities, as well as character development program in martial arts schools. Her experience as a nationally ranked athlete, as well as a recording artist, brings a fresh perspective to the process of self-realization. For more information, visit Morgan online here. @MDVcoaching