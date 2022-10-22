Last Rites or last rights? Plan for the cost of saying your goodbyes

My nephew was getting married and everyone in our family was thrilled. We love his wife, love him and love that they found each other. The wedding was in Texas — Mom and Dad live in Atlanta. Mom is extremely ill and cannot travel. Dad had just gotten out of the hospital and could not travel. Our big fear? What if one died the weekend of the wedding?

My brother and I did “funeral home” research. Most of us hate the idea of visiting the funeral home. The idea of death and its finality brings discomfort. In this particular case, Mom and Dad were still alive and we were there for selfish reasons -- not wanting a wedding interrupted by death. It was the smartest decision we ever made.

There is nothing inexpensive about the simplest of funerals. The entire "funeral experience" has changed. It used to be 30% of the deceased were cremated and 70% buried. Today it's the opposite, The average cremation costs are $2,000. Then you need an ash container (beginning at $100.). If it’s a burial, caskets range from $3,000 on up. Add to that the burial plot, the actual burial and the memorial service, the bare bones cost is about $6,000. And then there's the celebration of life … shiva … wake … which, arguably, is the most important part of this process.

The first decision is the manner of “the goodbye” -- cremation or a burial? This brings me to insurance policies for burials. There are policies that cost from $50 to $100 a month, which will pay out enough to cover the cost of the funeral and burial. It's all a question of how much you want to pay. I know many of us on Key Biscayne think we have the money to bury a loved one, but do you really have $7,000 to $15,000 sitting around for a burial?

Once that decision is made, it's time for the legalities. Each state is different, but all require notarized signatures. An example -- although I was my mother's Power of Attorney for everything, my father had to sign the document allowing her cremation. However, Dad is not the person who signs for his own cremation — that was my brother and me, as our mother was non compos mentis (not of right mind).

Lastly, the choice of the receptacle or casket -- another big financial hit – or not, depending on what you choose. Today, many funeral homes offer rental caskets (a variety of pricing) for the memorial/viewing or church service of the family member who will be cremated. A new trend is "cremation viewing" – in other words, you can watch your loved one enter the cremator.

My brother and I went through this entire experience together. My advice — do not do this alone. No matter how lovely the people at the home are, there is an emotional toll. Having another person with you is calming.

Once the preparations were done, we understood that we would not be making decisions with heavy hearts or guilty minds. And, the icing on the cake - my Father asked me what arrangements we had made for his death. I told him that he and Mom would be cremated and after both are deceased, their ashes flown to Ft. Worth, Texas (Dad's a Texas boy) and they would be placed in a columbarium at the National Cemetery, where his nephew (The General) is buried. We would have a memorial service at the graveside (which was calm and soothing) and a party following. Dad loved the idea! That is exactly what we did. The stone cover reads, “Anchors Aweigh.”

About Frances Reaves, ESQ

A graduate of University of Miami Law School, Reaves spent 10 years as a litigator/ lobbyist. She founded Parent Your Parents to assist seniors and their children through the myriad of pitfalls and options of “senior care.” If you have any questions or comments, contact Reaves at hfrancesr@parentyourparents.com

