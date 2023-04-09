Life lessons while walking dogs on the Key with Michael Mauri

You may have noticed a tall, bearded man out and about on the Key, walking a pack of well-behaved dogs. It’s a familiar sight. He is well in control, and the dogs are clearly enjoying themselves, smiling in the way only dogs can.

Michael Mauri started walking dogs as a fifth grader at the Key Biscayne Community School. “My parents didn’t want me to have a dog at home,” he explains. So he offered to walk a neighbor’s dog several times a week, more for the canine companionship than for the fee. He enjoyed it so much that he went door-to-door, rounding up a few more clients. “Six dollars an hour seemed like a lot of money at the time,” he recalls. “Plus I got to have fun playing with dogs.”

His dog-walking business went on hiatus when he got to high school but started up again not long after graduation. With a partner, he opened a shop that offered dog walks both on and off the Key. But Michael admits now that they were overly optimistic. “We were doing really well but we expanded too fast. It was too much.”

In 2015, he started Paw Life, the business he runs today. He offers morning and afternoon walks, Monday through Friday. His favorite place to walk is near the elementary school, where the streets are wide and traffic is one-way. “And,” he notes, “there are a lot of side streets there, so we have an easy escape route if we encounter other dogs.”

Michael is skilled at what he does, probably because he is well-attuned to his dogs’ personalities and behaviors. “Dogs live in a different world than people do,” he explains perceptively. “Dogs recognize each other based on smells. They may develop hostilities with other dogs when they compete for territory. For example, I walk a great dog named Darcy who is dominant. He doesn’t get along with a neighborhood dog named Bruno. They may never have actually interacted, but they know each other based on smell. Darcy probably knows more about Bruno, based on smell alone, than Bruno’s owner does.”

Michael walks up to seven dogs at a time and maintains control by establishing himself as the alpha of the pack. “None of the other dogs challenge Darcy and Darcy doesn’t challenge me. If he tries to challenge me, I keep control over him in order to provide an example to the other dogs and keep the peace. If I’m in control, they can all relax.”

Michael pays close attention to the surroundings on their walks. To keep the dogs safe, he watches out for broken glass, food wrappers, and puddles of dirty water that they might try to drink. And he keeps an eye out for distractions. “Labradors like to swim,” he notes. “If we get too close to the Mashta Fountain, a Lab will jump right in.”

Because he spends so much time with them, he considers the dogs he walks to be his best friends. He wants them to be healthy, to eat right, and to get enough exercise. “My mother Margaret taught me the importance of a good diet, and the same lesson applies to dogs.”

He recognizes that dogs are keenly aware of human emotions. “Dogs often know more about us than we know about each other. By looking into our eyes and paying attention to our posture and our tone of voice, they know our mood and can figure out what we are up to. They know if we are hungry, or if we are sad or scared.”

Perhaps we can all learn something from dogs and pay attention the way they do. And occasionally jump into a fountain just for fun.

