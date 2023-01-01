Lighter Side updates a few stories from 2022 and offers life-affirming advice to take into 2023

As we say goodbye to 2022 and hello to 2023, we’d like to update a few of the stories covered in the column this year.

We began the year by talking with Parker Zuccarini, who was then an 8th grader at MAST Academy. At the time he was looking forward to high school as he figured out ways to balance sports and academics.

In the fall Parker made the switch to Coral Gables High School and reports that he is happy with the decision. “My classes are going very well. I finished the first quarter with straight A’s and hope to finish the same for the second quarter.” He likes his teachers and feels they put forth extra effort when helping the students learn. In the New Year, in addition to keeping up with his school work, he is looking forward to playing basketball at the KB Community Center.

In January we also featured a profile of Marius Robinson. He was affable during the interview and seemed to be in fine spirits, reflecting on a life well-lived. A few weeks later, though, he passed at home, peacefully, with his four daughters at his side.

The Sunday-morning Tai-chi group that Marius led for many years has continued to meet. “It’s not quite the same without Marius,” says Nancy Beth Jackson, “but we are holding the sessions anyway, in many ways as a remembrance of Marius.” The next session will be at 8:30 a.m. January 8 on the south end of the Village Green, near the children’s playground.

In honor of Marius’ love of birding and contributions to protecting the environment, the Tropical Audubon Society and Key Biscayne Life Enhancement Forum plan to host a 2023 Marius Robinson Migratory Birding Event in the spring. The event will highlight the importance of protecting habitat for migratory songbirds.

Walter Iooss was back on the island in November, when he took this stunning picture of a Yacht Club sunset. He and his wife, Eva, will return to their winter home on the Key for the New Year.

We covered a trip that Marzena Kosica made in March to the border of Poland and Ukraine in support of the Miami-based Global Empowerment Mission. Marzena reports that she made a second trip in June, this time to Kyiv, Bucha and a few other places to continue helping displaced families.

Last spring, many of us thought that the war would soon be over, but now many families are faced with the prospect of spending a cold Christmas without power and fresh water.

Finally, in October we wrote about a monster wave from Hurricane Ian that knocked Bill over as he photographed Franciso Rodriguez wading in the surf. We described Lindsay as Franciso’s “girlfriend.” In fact, she emailed to tell us they have been married for over 20 years! Her words that day – “this doesn’t look like such a good idea” – turned out to be prophetic. Bill injured his knee and spent several weeks on crutches. Fortunately, he has fully recovered and returned those crutches.

As we look towards the New Year, let’s resolve to stay out of the ocean if hurricane waves are raging and do our best to help others in need. People who get caught in rip currents are advised to relax and swim parallel to shore instead of fighting the current. That’s a good lesson for life: start by figuring out how to relax and breathe, and then let the ocean support you.

We wish you a very Happy New Year and look forward to bringing you more stories from Key Biscayne’s Lighter Side.

