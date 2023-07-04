“Your days are numbered. Use them to throw open the windows of your soul to the sun. If you do not, the sun will soon set, and you with it.” – Marcus Aurelius, Emperor of Rome, 161-180.

I think what he’s saying is, live, baby, live! Yet, many of us simply won’t do it and it’s hard to penetrate the “why”. I used to think it was my job to figure out “why,” but actually it’s my job to remember that “to live” has many definitions. An example played out just this week.

I do not have the money nor the inclination to visit The Titanic. Yet, five men did, and they were killed in a catastrophic implosion. It was their last adventure. My heart cries for all their families, especially Mrs. Dawood, who lost her husband and only son. Yet, the four billionaires died doing what they loved, adventures! According to the news stories, they knew the risk.

I have scuba-dived, sky-dived, zip-lined, lugged, kayaked the rapids of the Salmon River, jumped off a forty-foot wood plank, trusting that others would handle the ropes and land me safely, and trapezed. Many think I am crazy, but it’s one of the many ways I “live every day.” Trapezing was the scariest because you’re on your own as you swing off a forty feet plank in the air, let go of your swing, and hope to land in the catcher’s hands. My sister has zip-lined, and my brother climbed Mt. Kilimanjaro and swam in the 62-degree water from Alcatraz to Ghirardelli Square in San Francisco, CA (twice). We consider ourselves adventurers. I’m also bragging a little.

Lucky for me, I’m not interested in submersibles, I’m claustrophobic. Kilimanjaro and the Alcatraz swim are not on my radar, but I wouldn’t mind a fighter jet ride and await the opportunity! What’s important to note is that what I do is not a measurement of others. We each choose how to define how we “live every day of our lives.”

My father, a WWII Guadalcanal vet who worked in the jungles of Latin America and Southeast Asia searching for oil, had no desire to raft down rivers or visit Tropical Jungles as part of an ‘aquarium experience.’ Both these ‘fun things’ were part of his job. On his time off, he played golf,and bridge, and hosted dinner parties with Mom. He was a happy man! On the other hand, Mom rafted down the Colorado River through the Grand Canyon with my brother and sky-dived with me and two grandchildren on her eightieth birthday.

To each his own! We can all find what gives us pleasure and revel in it. It’s not what you do, it’s simply that you do it. “Throw open the windows of your soul to the sun…” and live your life every day!

About H. Frances Reaves, Esq.

An estate and Medicaid planning attorney, Frances began her legal career as a litigator/lobbyist. After 15 years in Maryland politics, she moved back to Key Biscayne and founded Parent Your Parents, an Elder Advocacy group.

She was inspired by her parents’ struggle with the “Elder Bureaucratic System” and realized help was needed. Should you have any questions or comments, please contact her at hfrancesr@parentyourparents.com or 786-418-3303.

To read Frances Reaves' last column, click here.