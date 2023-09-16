Longtime Key resident Theodore Malinin celebrates his 90th birthday

We celebrate lots of wonderful people in this column, but this week is special because we are celebrating my dad. Theodore Malinin — “Ted” to his friends — turns 90 this week.

My mom, Dorothy, grew up in South Florida and remembers picnicking on the Key before the Causeway opened. After graduating from Miami Edison Senior High, she headed north to Georgia to attend Agnes Scott College and, from there, to the University of Virginia for graduate school. It was at UVA that she met my dad, a tall and studious medical student who must have been smitten at first sight by her hazel eyes and beautiful smile.

They were married in 1960 and, in short order, found themselves parents to four children: my older siblings Ellen and Alex, myself, and my younger brother Mike. After interning at Johns Hopkins and serving a stint with the U.S. Public Health Service, my dad accepted a position as associate professor of pathology at Georgetown University.

Though they enjoyed living near Washington DC, my parents had their sights on warmer climes. In 1967 they bought a house on the east side of the island in Holiday Colony, where they still live today. My dad had originally favored a house on Fernwood, but my mom wanted to be closer to the ocean and she won out. They moved to the Key permanently in 1970 and never left.

My dad spent the bulk of his career at the University of Miami School of Medicine, where he founded the University of Miami Tissue Bank, serving as its director until retiring from that position in 2005. A pioneer in the field of cryopreservation and bone and tissue transplantation, he has traveled the world extensively, sharing his knowledge with others.

His numerous awards include the National Order of Merit from the Republic of Colombia, Rotarian of the Year from the Rotary Club of Miami, and the University of Miami’s 2000 Distinguished Faculty Scholar Award, which is given annually to a faculty member to honor a lifetime of distinguished accomplishment.

He is a prolific author not only of scientific articles but also of books intended for a lay audience, including “Surgery and Life” (1978) and “Cancer Merchants” (2008).

In one of his more interesting collaborations, my dad worked with the aviator and inventor Charles A. Lindbergh on early efforts to develop an organ perfusion pump — that is, a pump used to keep organs alive outside the body. Their research contributed to the development of medical devices that are in common use today, such as the heart-lung machine. I remember one afternoon in the early 70s when my mom admonished us children to be on our best behavior at the dinner table that evening because a special guest — Lindbergh himself — would be joining us. You can be sure we sat up straight!

But describing my dad as an academic and researcher doesn’t begin to capture it. A true Renaissance man, his passions include literature, music, history, opera, and fine wine. He instilled in his children an abiding love of learning and a deep appreciation for the great outdoors. My family played tennis together at the Racquet Club, went fishing off of Mashta, and enjoyed snorkeling in the seagrass beds near the Beach Club. He is devoted to my mom and to his children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren.

One of the things my dad has always loved about living on Key Biscayne is easy access to its great restaurants, both yesterday and today. He used to enjoy the Royal Biscayne Hotel’s brunch buffet, the Jamaica Inn’s seafood specialties, and Hurricane Harbor’s selection of soups. These days, he particularly enjoys lunch at the Grand Bay Club and dinner at KeBo, Ayesha, or La Scala.

Happy Birthday, Dad! I’m so proud of you and all you have accomplished. And I’m grateful you chose to settle our family on Key Biscayne.

