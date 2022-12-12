White House Deputy Press Secretary Andrew Bates commented earlier this week “The American Constitution is a sacrosanct document that for over 200 years has guaranteed that freedom and the rule of law prevail in our great country.

The Constitution brings people together – regardless of party – and elected leaders swear to uphold it.”

Making the Constitution relevant.

It isn’t an easy job to make this complex text relevant, even interesting – especially for younger people and new voters. Ratified in 1787, and accepted by the first 13 states, the Constitution first creates a national government consisting of a legislative, an executive, and a judicial branch, with a system of checks and balances among the three branches.

Second, it divides power between the federal government and the states.

Third, it protects various individual liberties of American citizens.

The recent comments by past and current government officials provides an opportunity to take a fresh look at the 4,543-word document, which created our country’s guiding principles – often referred to as the “Law of the Land.”

The timing couldn’t be more perfect. “What the Constitution Means to Me,” Heidi Schreck’s 2019 Tony and Pulitzer nominated play that breathes new life into the Constitution with hilarious and powerful storytelling, will be presented at City Theatre and the Adrienne Arsht Center until December 18.

The play, inspired by real events, follows a young Heidi as she earns her college tuition arguing the Amendments in constitutional debate contests. As an adult, she discovers debate topics get messy when life and consequences become personal.

Surprising, poignant and funny, the play traces the profound relationship between four generations of women, the founding document that shapes our lives, and how it continues to influence future generations.

