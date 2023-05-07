Marius Robinson inspires inaugural Cape Florida bird festival

Marius Robinson touched many people’s lives. At his memorial service last year, friends and family remembered Marius as a man of peace who loved to dance, a patient and encouraging teacher of tai chi, a spiritual seeker, and a loving father, grandfather and friend to all who knew him. Everyone also agreed that Marius was passionate about birds.

So it was only fitting that the Key Biscayne Foundation joined forces with the Tropical Audubon Society on a recent Sunday morning to sponsor the inaugural Marius Robinson Bird Festival at Bill Baggs Cape Florida State Park. The day featured family activities, talks on the ecology of bird migration by Cape Florida Banding Station Director Michelle Davis, and tips on how to create a bird-friendly yard by Tropical Audubon President José F. Barros.

Festival attendees brave enough to enter the mosquitoey interior of the park participated in guided bird walks. Those new to birding, or those who forgot their binoculars at home, could borrow a pair. During one walk, naturalist Luis Gonzalez expertly identified a female American Redstart fanning her tail and actively foraging for insects in the treetops. He also pointed out a male Common Yellowthroat flitting about in low brush and beckoned us to listen to the resident Northern Cardinals, singing clearly.

Though Marius traveled the world in search of birding hotspots, he said his favorite place to see birds was right here on Key Biscayne. For avid birders like Marius, spring migration is a magical time. Between mid-April and mid-May, hundreds of thousands of birds pass over and through South Florida on their way from winter habitat in the Caribbean islands to breeding grounds in the north. Some fly as high as 10,000 feet.

In most species, the males leave first. If they wait too long, they risk missing out on prime breeding territory. The females take their time, for they will have their pick of mates once they arrive.

Most songbirds migrate at night, aided in their navigation by the stars and moon. At night the atmosphere is more stable, and smaller birds in particular are more likely to be able to maintain a steady course. In the morning the migrants drop out of the sky, exhausted, in search of stopover habitat. They need plentiful food supplies so they can build up their strength for the next leg of the trip. For many songbirds, Key Biscayne is just the ticket. On a good morning, a strangler fig by the Bay will be filled with dozens of colorful warblers gorging on its fruit.

At the close of the festival, folks who knew Marius gathered to share memories. Key Biscayne Nature Center Director Theo Long recalled the gentle way Marius connected with children. KBCF Executive Director Melissa White described the way Marius brought out the best in people. “Marius believed that we need to be good to each other,” White said. “If everyone starts to do that, we might be able to save the Earth.”

The annual songbird migration is a time of wonder. It’s incredible that a tiny bird, weighing less than an ounce, can fly hundreds of miles over water without stopping. When you lay your head down on your pillow tonight, think of the thousands of songbirds that will pass overhead while you sleep.

But perhaps the greatest wonder is the knowledge that the migrating birds, like humans here on Earth, are just passing through. Learn about them, brave the mosquitoes to see them, and enjoy their song while they are here. Tomorrow they will have journeyed on.

