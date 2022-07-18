Medicaid option can be avoided with proper planning

After my lovely solo vacation in Sweden and Italy, it was time to go back to being an attorney. I flew to Denver and began intensive courses learning new law on Elder Issues and Medicaid Planning.

The bottom line is that qualifying for Medicaid is not an easy task and can rarely be done by a lay person. On the positive side, there are many ways to avoid Medicaid all together or save most of your money.

Do not confuse Medicare and Medicaid.

Medicare is what every US citizen or Green Card holder qualifies for at the age of 65. Medicaid is a program for US citizens and green card holders who need longterm care but do not have the resources to live at home with full time help. The cost for 24-hour in-home assistance is between $10,000 and $16,000/month in the Miami area. The cost of an Assisted Living Center is between $3,500 to $6,000 /month. The cost of a Nursing Home is between $9,000 to $11,000/month. If you’re over 70 and don’t have Long Term Care insurance, or an income of about $5,000/mth and over a $1.2 million in assets there is an excellent chance you will end up in Medicaid.

Once again, Elders are penalized for aging and becoming sick. Statistics show that Boomers begin “aging” after 80 and are hopefully having a good time and spending their money prior to any debilitating illness. The good time also means that you may have spent down some of your assets (appropriately so).

What is galling is how difficult it is to access Medicaid. We’re all aware of the gargantuan amount of MediCARE fraud yet we punish our most vulnerable Elders to prevent MediCAID fraud.

The positive spin is if you spend all your money and have minimal income, you qualify. As a guru of the “enjoy your life” school I encourage you to do so. However, my preference is that you figure all this out before that occurs. There are many, many ways of avoiding a Medicaid facility if you plan correctly. If you’re iffy on where you stand, consult with an Elder Law lawyer. This will inform you of your options. There are Medicaid Asset Protection plans, spend down plans, gifting plans, promissory notes. It’s not so bad.

The bottom line is that you plan now in order to live life to the fullest. I agree, it’s not always fun, but neither is the dentist, and you want to keep your teeth! Let’s make sure you keep your money!

About H. Frances Reaves, Esq.

A graduate of University of Miami Law School, Frances spent ten years as a litigator/ lobbyist. She founded Parent Your Parents to assist seniors and their children through the myriad of pitfalls and options of "senior care". If you have any questions or comments contact Frances at hfrancesr@parentyourparents.com