Miami art tours among programs to help Key seniors stay active

Key Biscayne is often referred to as an island paradise because it is an idyllic place with plentiful parks and green spaces, white sand beaches, and a friendly and diverse community.

There are activities galore for all ages. Kids can choose to take part in soccer on the Village Green or other organized activities at the Community Center. Adults might choose to run or bike on the trails through the parks, take a swim in the ocean, or enjoy a leisurely cup of coffee at a sidewalk cafe.

Those of us age 50 or over are also eligible to take part in activities organized by Active Seniors on the Key. The ASK Club was formed 15 years ago to offer opportunities to keep the Key’s seniors active and engaged. Ed Stone, who now serves as ASK’s chairman, was one of the founders.

ASK sponsors an array of programs, including pickleball, enhanced fitness classes, chair yoga, a book club and the ever-popular Thursday afternoon Bingo. Daily programming is overseen by the Village’s always energetic coordinator for seniors, Roxy Lohuis-Tejeda.

This spring the club organized a three-stage cultural tour of Miami art museums, including shuttle-bus transportation for 25 and lunch at a nearby restaurant. In February, the group visited Miami’s Design District to tour the de la Cruz Collection. Key resident Rosa de la Cruz greeted the group and graciously provided refreshments in a cozy outdoor courtyard.

Rosa led the group through the 30,000-square-foot museum, spread out over three floors in a modern, natural light-filled building. Rosa and her husband, Carlos, jointly select the pieces for their collection. “We enjoy getting to know the artists,” Rosa explains.

Rosa’s passion for art was evident, and she enjoyed providing insights about the collection with the group of Key neighbors. Though the collection tends mostly to contemporary art, one of the pieces on display is a 1955 portrait of Rosa’s mother-in-law by Salvadore Dali.

One of the participants on the tour, Nonie Linker, raved about the trip. “I thought it was absolutely fabulous. It was presented beautifully, not only the paintings but Mrs. de la Cruz and her daughter who were so kind to spend time with us and share context for the artworks.”

The March outing was a tour of the Margulies Collection in Wynwood. Martin Margulies, also a Key resident, provided commentary on his eclectic collection, which includes a sprawling installation by German multi-media artist Anselm Kiefer, “Secret of the Ferns.”

In explaining how he got started as an art collector, Margulies said, “I was starting a real estate business and I bought a couple of prints by Chagall and Picasso and one thing led to another.” The retro-fitted warehouse is home to his collection of 4,000 or so works of art acquired over forty years, including masterworks by Mark Rothko, Joan Miró and Frank Stella.

The third leg of the tour, in April, featured a visit to the University of Miami’s Lowe Art Museum. Established in 1950, the Lowe has the distinction of being Miami’s first professionally-accredited art museum. It is named for benefactors Joe and Emily Lowe. She was a well-respected artist in her own right, and he was President of the Popsicle Company. The museum’s collection features pieces spanning 5,000 years, from Greco-Roman antiquities, European art from the Renaissance, up through Dale Chihuly’s dazzling glass sculpture, “Mosaic Persian.”

So, while there is much to do here on our island, we are fortunate to have easy access to a thriving art scene just over the causeway. The series has been so popular that ASK hopes to organize an additional art tour in May. For further information check with the front desk at the Community Center, or call Roxy Lohuis at (305) 365-8953.

To read last week's Lighter Side column, click here.