New therapy can help you prevent most oral disease

The human body has an ability to heal, but sometimes it needs a little help.

A new field in oral regenerative medicine is producing potential solutions that can promote health and healing. Our goal is to prevent or treat oral disease at the early stage.

Dental Caries is a chronic infection and transmissible disease that affects people of all ages throughout life. Primary cariogenic bacteria can easily frustrate a dentist’s best restorative efforts, interfere with the procession restorations, and diminish the capacity of restorative materials.

The prevailing assumption has been that placing a restoration “fixes” dental caries. This is not true. Placing a restoration does not remove cariogenic bacteria in the mouth or stop tooth decay. Fortunately, modern dentistry accepts the practice of treating caries at the non-cavity stage without drilling. Most important, however, is to do what you can to prevent caries and other diseases.

Periodontitis is a chronic inflammatory disease that can lead to destruction of the alveolar bone, loss of tooth attachment, or tooth mobility and loss. It affects nearly half of the US adults' population. This oral disease is caused by oral bacteria colonizing the tooth surface. In susceptible patients, it can lead to gum inflammation and loss of supporting bone.

Perio-regeneration therapy is a new solution of oral regenerative medicine, using stem cells and molecular mediators to help achieve true periodontal regeneration. This allows for regeneration of osseous and soft-tissue defects. The goal of this therapy is to restore the supporting structure.

Dental Tip: Rinse with water after you drink or eat. Brush after meals and rinse with fluoride before bedtime.

