New York Times columnist should refrain from defining what constitutes being ‘too old’ to be president

What’s in a number? Bret Stephens, a 48-year-old New York Times opinion columnist, thinks 86 is too old to be president of the United States; President Joe Biden will be 86 at the end of his second term. (Opinion published in NYT on 12/14/21)

Is this implicit or explicit ageism?

This young “whippersnapper” is a terrific writer and makes cogent arguments – none of which discuss how some Elders are old at 60 and others young at 90. He’s not even 50 himself. What does he know about the age of 86?

It’s also apparent he hasn’t read history. Winston Churchill was 66 in 1940 when he became the Prime Minister of Great Britain and led that country through WWII. At that time, the life expectancy for British men was 62. He was 77 and Prime Minister again when George VI died, and Elizabeth II ascended the throne. The Queen is now 95 and celebrating her 70th year on the throne.

Stephens’ musings are what is wrong with the US culture. We choose random numbers to decide when someone is “too old.” I point to the Federal Aviation Administration telling pilots they must retire at age 65. Prior to that it was 60. Yet both Captain Sullenberger (US Airways) and Captain Haynes (United Airlines) piloted crippled planes to safety at the age of 57. Why would you let that experience and wisdom retire??? On the other hand, doctors have no mandatory retirement age, and they make life and death decisions daily!

As for President Biden, his age is the least of my concerns. Apart from Pete Buttigieg, his primary contenders were all Boomers. Sen. Bernie Sanders, the oldest of the candidates, is now 82, had a heart attack during the primary, and he still raised more money than the other candidates.

I hear the arguments that being President of the United States is an extremely stressful job, but so is being CEO of PepsiCo, Berkshire Hathaway and any other large conglomerates. I hear the arguments that Vice-President Kamala Harris is not capable of being President. Well, they said that about President Truman and the Governor of New York, Kathy Hochul. So far, history has proved them wrong.

Stop this talk of what is too old! Why should we expect less of an 80-year-old than a 60-year-old? President Biden fought hard for this job and it’s his to administrate. We have no right to ask him to quit simply because he’s charting new territory age-wise. I doubt his poll ratings would be any different if he were 60. I do not want anyone to “accommodate” me because of my age. It would offend me.

Nor do I want some 48-year-old to think he can determine what constitutes “old.” Bret, look at your history, don’t predict mine.

A graduate of University of Miami Law School, Reaves spent 10 years as a litigator/ lobbyist. She founded Parent Your Parents to assist seniors and their children through the myriad of pitfalls and options of “senior care.”

