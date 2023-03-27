Nostalgic reunions a fun way to share worldly perspectives

Growing up all over the world means that every 10 years I attend two high school reunions, one for Colegio Nueva Granada (CNG) in Bogota, Colombia, the other for Singapore American School (SAS), in Singapore. Both schools have birds as mascots, the Condors and Eagles, respectively.

Going to these reunions is always nostalgic. We were soooo young, yet thought we were “so mature!” I was the tallest person in both of my schools except for four or five “boys.” The SAS class has more retired people than my Bogota class. The Singapore class looks older than their Colombian counterparts.

What both classes have in common is travel. We all grew up unafraid to go to different countries, mix in with different cultures, use Malay slang or Hindu slang. It was part of our communication.

What both classes also have in common is the “other world” experience. Our SAS class president is taking his family to Singapore and Malaysia this year where his parents, who were missionaries, did most of their work. He wants his family (who were raised American) to see his world. I took my husband to CNG about 10 years ago. It made an impression. There were two very different worlds, Colombia and the USA and, as a teenager, Colombia was my world.

What has dominated the SAS conversation is how hard it was to live in the United States the first year or so. None of us had faced racism. We grew up identifying by country, such as Australia, Malaysia, Germany, England, India and the USA. The skin tone was inconsequential. None of us had ever seen an American football game and were aghast at its violence. Up to that point, rugby and field hockey were violent sports.

Our language was different – erasers were rubbers, car circles were circuses, car hoods were bonnets, all interspersed with other-country slang. We weren’t raised “American.”

Both CNG and SAS classes have lived two-thirds of their lives and have the experience and wisdom that comes with age. We also have our international experience, which makes us more culturally diverse – we lived life as guests of foreign countries always thinking we were American, and now we’re Americans remembering our great lives as kids in some cool countries. We truly appreciate that amazing experience.

As much as I don’t want to “look” old, I embrace what life has given me, both good and bad. We each have a story and it’s great to talk to these people who “knew me when” and hear what their life has brought them. Most of us are successful and happy. Some of us are still on quests to do more; others have embraced their life as retirees and grandparents.

I notice that we have very different lives, but embrace each other because of our shared life; one that must be lived to understand.

About H. Frances Reaves, Esq.

An estate and Medicaid planning attorney, Frances began her legal career as a litigator/lobbyist. After 15 years in Maryland politics, she moved back to Key Biscayne and founded Parent Your Parents, an Elder Advocacy group. She was inspired by her parents’ struggle with the “Elder Bureaucratic System” and realized help was needed. Should you have any questions or comments, please contact her at hfrancesr@parentyourparents.com or 786-418-3303.

To read Frances Reaves' last column, click here.