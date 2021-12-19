What prompted the genesis of the obituary? The Latin word Obit translates to a few things.. It can mean “going down or setting (like a sunset),” which is a more poetic than other translations – such as “fall, ruin, and death.”

The earliest form of obituaries can be traced back to early Rome. The Acta Diurna, or “Daily Acts,” was a daily papyrus newsletter distributed to the public. The newsletter included all sorts of happenings of the day, including prominent death announcements. Since that time the obituary has gone through several evolutions.

Obits started short because setting the type was extremely cumbersome (look up George Washington’s obituary). As printing modernized they became longer and photographs were added. However, in a newspaper, your life is often reduced to a grainy photo with 10 sentences that explain birth, death, and survivors. There is usually a cost involved with having the obituary published; it could cost you $500 or more in large daily newspapers. Prominent people in the community may be the subject of news stories when they die, which doesn’t cost anything.

The New York Times obituary writers have been the subject of a documentary film about their work. In 1997 and again in 2016 the Times published a book of 100 “best” obituaries. The 2016 version sits on my desk, I occasionally browse through it for inspiration. I’m always amazed by how beautifully a life is described.

This begs the question, Why do you have to be famous to have more than 10 lines in an obituary? Is an “ordinary” person’s life less interesting? With today’s technology, there are multiple venues in which to write a synthesized version of a loved one’s life and include photographs. It is time to write obituaries that are meaningful to the writer and those who read it. The least expensive (free) way to do that is through your social media network.

That is what I did for both my parents after their respective deaths. Two things happened. I was in awe of their accomplishments and grateful I had their genes. I also cried … effusively! I posted both on Facebook and Instagram, and I sent it to my email list – as did my brother, sister and all the grandchildren. The response from those who knew us and them cemented the knowledge that my parents’ lives were New York Times worthy, and it was an honor to write about them.

Hmmm, should I write mine now or wait a few years?